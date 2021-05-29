Health officials say pandemic fatigue leads to surge in Mendocino County

Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Andrew Coren on Friday said pandemic fatigue has partly led to a troubling surge in new COVID-19 cases that could once again trigger state restrictions on businesses and other activities.

“We are in a surge now, just like last summer, with case rates and test positivity increasing. We're facing graduations, Memorial Day, July Fourth and a summer of gatherings and traveling,” Coren said. “After people have spent 14 months with restrictions, they want to believe the pandemic has ended — it has not.”

Coren said new cases have been traced to residents who are going to work with mild symptoms and exposing co-workers. Cases also have been linked to children gathering after playing school sports; people not self-quarantining in households after testing positive for the virus; and co-workers socializing in break rooms.

“People are done with it after 14 months of all the restrictions,” he said, adding that a continued increase in cases could result in Mendocino County dropping out of the less restrictive yellow tier of the state’s reopening plan.

That plan, the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, is scheduled to be eliminated on June 15, when Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to fully reopen the state’s economy, so long as vaccine supply remains sufficient to meet demand and hospitalization rates are stable and low.

But Coren said the surge could on June 9 force Mendocino County to drop back to the orange tier, which is characterized by moderate virus transmission. That means reductions in both indoor and outdoor capacity limits and indoor bars that do not serve food. Sauna and hot tub facilities would also have to close, officials said.

Mendocino County currently has a transmission rate of 6.1 new daily cases per 100,000 residents. That metric falls within the criteria for the red tier of the state’s plan, where virus transmission is considered substantial.

Coren encouraged residents to continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19. As of May 27, the county has administered 81,835 total doses, according to state data. Of the county’s residents age 16 or older, 50.8% are fully vaccinated, compared with 58% in Sonoma County.

More than 47,000 Mendocino County residents, or 62% of the county’s population, have received at least one COVID-19 inoculation, Coren said.

