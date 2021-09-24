Health providers financially stymied by pandemic begin path toward recovery

Sonoma County health care institutions likely will continue to suffer from COVID-19-related fiscal issues for some time, though some operations are normalizing.

Like most health care providers, Santa Rosa Community Health (SRCH) shuttered inpatient visits as pandemic restrictions began in March 2020, staying open only for critical needs like wound care, and pivoted to treating patients via telehealth — a first for the facility, said Gabriela Bernal, chief operating officer.

SRCH reopened its seven campuses in July and found the greatest need in a specific area of care.

“We are definitely seeing an increased need for mental health services,” Bernal said. “We’re seeing more substance abuse, and increased severity and acuity of mental health conditions.”

After suffering a $4 million loss, or 5%, through its 2020-2021 fiscal year ended June 30, the health care provider is now on the mend, Bernal said. She declined to provide further figures.

Though now fiscally more stable, hiring remains a challenge, Bernal said.

“It's hard to compete with the big hospitals.”

But some of those bigger institutions also face ongoing financial hurdles.

Sutter earlier this year stated that 2020 was the toughest financial year in its 100-year history.

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, part of the Sutter Health integrated network of care, is in the mix of the Sacramento-based health system’s obligation to repay $1 billion of temporary pandemic funds over the next year. Sutter does not provide financial numbers for its individual hospitals.

"Sutter's financial challenges remain considerable and more difficult decisions lie ahead," Sutter Health said in an email statement. "Our labor costs for the first six months of 2021 were more than $3.2 billion."

Officials at Kaiser Permanente and Providence, which operates a combined four hospitals in Sonoma County, also face an uphill battle, though they declined to provide figures.

Frank Beirne, regional chief operating officer for Providence in Northern California, comprised of Santa Rosa Memorial, Petaluma Valley and Healdsburg hospitals, as well as facilities in Humboldt County, said the latest surge has taken a financial toll on recovery.

“Because of our reduced capacity as a result of the COVID surge, Providence’s hospitals’ ability to perform regularly scheduled surgeries and accept transfers has been diminished, and continues to present a challenge as the delta variant impacts hospital operations,” Beirne said.

Kaiser Permanente, including its Santa Rosa Medical Center, finds itself in a similar situation, said Tarek Salaway, senior vice president and area manager, Marin-Sonoma, Kaiser Permanente Northern California.

Like Providence, Kaiser Permanente was catching up fiscally when the delta variant hit.

“What happened was, as people were staying at home and on Zoom, they were looking at that little picture of themselves and realizing, ‘I don't like the way I look.’

“Sadly, this recent rise in new COVID-19 infections in our communities continues to add to the human and financial costs related to the pandemic,” Salaway said.

Dr. Stanley Jacobs, a Healdsburg-based physician who performs elective cosmetic surgeries, primarily face lifts, saw his solo practice’s revenue drop between 80% and 90% during the first two quarters of 2020.

Jacobs said his revenue has now increased between 35% and 40%, exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels, thanks in part to video consultations and, oddly, people having more disposable income.

“What happened was, as people were staying at home and on Zoom, they were looking at that little picture of themselves and realizing, ‘I don't like the way I look.’” Jacobs said. “So, that's kind of what drove my business and, I think, a lot of our industry up significantly.”

Jacobs, however, said his practice has about a two-month waiting list to be seen.

That’s also the case for Dr. Jeffrey Sugarman, a pediatric dermatologist who practices at Redwood Family Dermatology, which has two practices in Santa Rosa and another in Ukiah.

“Everybody has a two-month waiting list, and we're all working as hard as we can to keep up with the demand,” Sugarman said.

After dipping to 10% of its normal revenue the first half of 2020, the practice rebounded to 80% by year’s end and is now back to 100% revenue and profitable, Sugarman said.

But the pandemic-induced challenges of 2020 and its changing mandates have continued into 2021, with no end in sight.

“There was one set of rules when we didn't have the vaccine, and then once we did, things lightened up a little bit,” Sugarman said.

“Then the delta variant came and there’s a whole other set of state mandates. We've just been adapting and trying to keep our employees and patients safe and still practice medicine.”