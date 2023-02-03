Details behind a double shooting in Santa Rosa last year were expected to be presented Friday during the preliminary hearing for the two defendants, but the matter was pushed back a week.

Marcell Battiest and Valerie Saenz appeared in Sonoma County Superior Court, where they could have learned if there’s enough evidence for them to stand trial for the Oct. 28 shootings.

The prosecution and Battiest’s attorney advised Judge Troye Shaffer they were ready to proceed Friday, but Saenz’s attorney, Kristine Burk, filed a motion to continue the matter to allow more time to prepare for the hearing.

Following Friday’s brief appearance, Burk said efforts to reach a plea agreement fell through at the last minute.

“(Saenz) was prepared to take responsibility for her involvement,” Burk told The Press Democrat.

She emphasized her client did not plan a shooting.

Battiest faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence and possession of a gun by a felon. One count of concealing evidence was filed against Saenz.

Both defendants face charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted robbery, shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a semi-automatic gun.

The hearing is scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. on Feb. 10 at the Santa Rosa courthouse.

The shootings occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 near the 4600 block of Quigg Drive, off Mission Boulevard.

A criminal complaint shows the defendants planned to rob one of the victims. They met up after Saenz claimed Battiest wanted to purchase marijuana.

For unspecified reasons, shots were fired and each victim was hit at least twice. One was shot in his neck and torso and the other was hit in his upper back and near his jawline, Santa Rosa police said last year.

The victims were described as Sonoma County men in their early 30s and the complaint shows one was left paralyzed or in a coma. His current status wasn’t available.

Police arrested the defendants Nov. 2 during a traffic stop at West Steele and Coffey lanes in Santa Rosa.

According to the complaint, Battiest was out on bail during the shooting and awaiting trial for a previous robbery from February 2021.

In that case, a driver pulled up to a woman at Laurel and Olive Streets on Feb. 3 and one of the occupants pointed a gun and demanded her purse. Battiest is suspected of being one of the occupants, police said following his arrest that month.

Court records show Battiest has at least three convictions over the past decade.

They involved possessing metal knuckles, assaulting a police officer or firefighter, and possessing a gun.

