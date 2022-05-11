Hearst Castle reopens to visitors after 2-year closure

With bright 100th anniversary flags flying over new displays in the Visitor Center, Hearst Castle opened Wednesday to the public for the first time since March 16, 2020.

The sense of excitement for opening day was palpable.

Visitors heading for the first tour of the day cheered as they got on the bus at the Visitor Center and when they exited it on the hilltop. There, tour takers were greeted by more cheers from staffers eager to have the public back at the historic monument in San Simeon.

The former estate of media magnate William Randolph Hearst had been closed to visitors for more than two years due to COVID-19 precautions and a $13.7 million project to repair about half of the storm-damaged access road that connects the Visitor Center to the hilltop.

“Hearst Castle is a state treasure, and we are thrilled to reopen this wonder to the public to enjoy in a safe and responsible manner,” California State Parks Director Armando Quintero said in March, when the San Simeon monument’s opening date was announced

On Wednesday, visitors were finally able to take the first in a series of the long-delayed tours focusing on the wonders of the Castle — including its resplendent garden, in full spring bloom, and approximately 20,000 artworks and artifacts.

Stephanie Kirkland and Shawn Crawford of Oceanside, who took their tour at 9 a.m. Wednesday, made a special effort to be there for the first bus on opening day.

It was Kirkland’s second visit to the Castle, she said, but this time she found herself “paying more attention to the rugs and tapestries,” because of Crawford’s interest in them.

But she and Crawford said the highlight of the tour was the warm greeting they got when they arrived at the Castle.

Hearst Castle visitors, staffers react to reopening

As people lined up for the 11 a.m. tour on a sunny, breezy and cool Wednesday morning, a couple from London said they’d tailored their trip to make sure they could participate in Hearst Castle’s reopening.

Others on that tour hailed from the Philippines, Sweden, Brazil and Alberta, Canada, as well as Ohio, Texas, Arizona and Oregon.

Elizabeth Lucas and her daughter, Carolyn Blackman, came to the Castle from San Luis Obispo to celebrate Blackman’s 75th birthday.

Earlier, Bay Area residents Samir and Hira Baig were keeping their children — Dayaan, 6, and Ameen, 2 — occupied as the family waited for the bus.

Hira Baig said she was anxious to experience “the isolation and grandeur of the castle.”

“I liked the movie ‘Citizen Kane,’ “ her husband said, and he wanted to see if Hearst really was like anything like his fictional counterpart, Charles Foster Kane.

In the museum area of the Visitor Center, Josie and Antonio Acantilado of Lincoln were waiting for their nephew and niece-in-law, Sante and Nanette de los Santos from Calgary, to return from the 9 a.m. tour.

That family structured their five-day vacation around the Castle’s reopening day.

The Acantilados, who had visited the castle regularly since the 1980s, decided to sit out the tour after an already long trip through Yosemite and Sequoia national parks.

Others at the Visitor Center said they were glad to finally be back and serving the public at the monument.

Paso Robles resident Joel Pullen, the operations manager for the Photogenics firm that takes pictures of people before they board the bus and sells them, said he’s “very, very excited” about the reopening.

“It feels good to be back with the public, helping getting the guests back up to Hearst Castle,” Pullen said.

He estimated that, on their busiest days, he and his employees will take about 2,000 photos.

Employees at Aramark and the Hearst Castle Beef kiosk also expressed eagerness and happiness about being back at work.

Some Castle staffers and others who hadn’t seen each other since the Castle’s closure shared fist bumps and hugs during impromptu reunions.

On Monday, longtime San Simeon businessman Michael Hanchett of Cavalier Resorts contemplated what the Castle’s reopening will mean for local entrepreneurs, who have been experiencing a long, fiscal dry spell due to the Castle closure.

“I think it should kick off a good summer for all!” Hanchett said.

New ‘Unsung Heroes’ display, Julia Morgan tour

On Wednesday, while visitors waited to board the 52-passenger buses that would take them from the Visitor Center to the hilltop for tours, they gave a lot of attention to a new three-panel display that had been created by staffers.

Individual sections of the “Unsung Heroes” display honor Hearst, Castle architect and designer Julia Morgan, her staffers and the contractors and craftspeople who turned Hearst and Morgan’s artistic dreams into reality.