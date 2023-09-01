Heartbreak by the roadside: Vigil held for victim of unsolved Forestville hit-and-run

Grief and anger mingled roadside Thursday as family and friends gathered in Forestville where Oswaldo Mario-Rogelio Cardenas Jr., 18, was killed five days earlier by a hit-and-run driver who is still at large.

Cardenas, of Cloverdale, was struck at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday by a Buick Enclave as he walked alongside River Road with two friends he‘d been fishing with. The Buick’s driver briefly stopped before driving off.

Authorities said they are still seeking the driver, who is believed to be a white woman, about 40 years old with a tattoo on her upper arm or shoulder.

“She needs to do the right thing and take responsibility for her actions,” said Christina Hermosillo, one of about 45 people who gathered at the River Road and Rio Vista site where her son was killed. “In my opinion, it was murder.”

On Thursday afternoon, a memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and other mementos grew by the side of the busy, two-lane road as people embraced, wept, and turned their faces toward the sky with clenched eyes.

A California Highway Patrol officer pulled up soon after the vigil began and slowed traffic that had been speeding past the mourners.

Cardenas, born Sept. 26, 2004 at Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa and raised in Cloverdale, graduated from Cloverdale High School in June. His graduation photo decorated a cross held above his memorial by his brother, Nicandro.

“You knew when he was in a room because he made everyone else happy,” said Paul Hermosillo of Santa Rosa, Cardenas’ uncle.

He said his nephew was “adventurous and loved to explore the outdoors and would “fish for anything that was in the water.”

Recently, Hermosillo said, Cardenas, whom he had helped raise, had been at his house musing about his future.

“Every time he came over, from the time he was a little kid, he was like, ‘Hey, Paul, hey, Paul,’ he always had questions,” Hermosillo said. On this latest occasion, he said, Cardenas had been talking about taking a job and attending Santa Rosa Junior College.

“I told him he had time to figure it out,” Hermosillo said.

Cardenas was a member of the Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians — his grandmother Patricia Hermosillo is the tribe’s chairperson — and he was increasingly interested in his heritage, his uncle and mother said.

“He was at the age where he could start to understand it,” Christina Hermosillo said.

She expressed frustration that the investigation had yet to produce any results. She said the initial alerts about the vehicle and driver being sought hadn’t been distributed more broadly via social media and other means.

“Maybe she would have been found by now,” Hermosillo said. “I feel like she could have been caught by now.”

The CHP distributed an alert via Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), said CHP Officer David deRutte.

“We’re in the thick of the investigation, working multiple leads,” said deRutte.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 707-588-1400 or 707-641-8300, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay