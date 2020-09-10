'Heartbroken': Camp for child cancer patients badly damaged in Butte County’s Bear fire

A summer camp for children with cancer and their families has been badly damaged by the Bear fire burning in Northern California.

Okizu is a California-based nonprofit whose stated mission is to "help all members of families affected by childhood cancer to heal through peer support, respite, mentoring, and recreational programs."

For close to four decades, Okizu has based its in-person programs at Camp Okizu, a residential camp in the woods near the small Butte County community of Berry Creek.

This week, extreme wind gusts flared up a complex of wildfires burning near Plumas National Forest and sent one of them, the Bear fire, at unprecedented speed southwest toward Butte. The town of Berry Creek was almost completely destroyed.

Okizu says the devastation includes Camp Okizu, which sustained "significant fire damage."

"We are heartbroken to let you know that we were notified today that there has been significant fire damage to our beloved Camp Okizu at Berry Creek," Suzie Randall, interim executive director for Okizu, wrote in an update to the camp program's website. "We don't yet know the full extent of the damage, and once we can get up to camp we will know more. "

Camp Okziu wasn't occupied, and hadn't held in-person programs for cancer-stricken families this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has instead held its family camps virtually; those remote programs will continue "as planned," Randall says.

"Camp Okizu endures because of our extended family of campers, volunteers, and supporters," Randall wrote. "Our community is strong and resilient, and you inspire us to be, too."

The Bear fire has killed at least three people in Butte County, Sheriff Kory Honea said Wednesday. According to California Highway Patrol officials, at least two of those victims were found that morning in the Berry Creek community, where about 1,200 people live.

Honea said at least 12 other people are missing; authorities received calls regarding at least 85 missing people, of whom 73 had been located as of Wednesday, the sheriff said.

Founded in the early 1980s, Okizu partners with pediatric oncology treatment centers in the Bay Area and Northern California, including Sutter Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, as well as Kaiser's Roseville Medical Center.

Okizu's programs, including Camp Okizu, are free of charge to the families.