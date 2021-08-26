Heat advisory issued for Lake, Mendocino counties on Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of Lake and Mendocino counties as sweltering temperatures are forecast for much of Northern California this weekend.

The advisory covers the vast majority of Lake County and swaths of eastern Mendocino County. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

High temperatures in Clearlake are set to hit 93 degrees on Thursday, 97 degrees on Friday and 102 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, meteorologists said.

In Ukiah, a high of 104 degrees is predicted for Saturday, according to the weather service. The normal high temperature for that date in Ukiah is about 92 degrees.

Sonoma County is also expected to heat up. High temperatures in Santa Rosa are set to reach 84 degrees on Thursday, 88 degrees on Friday and 90 degrees on Saturday — the hottest day in the forecast, according to the weather service. The normal high temperature on those dates in Santa Rosa is about 85 degrees.

Meteorologists said the heat, combined with low humidity, could increase wildfire danger throughout the region in the coming days.

Humidity levels plummeted overnight in high-elevation areas across the Bay Area as the marine layer began to shrink, meteorologists said Thursday. The drying trend is expected to continue.

“Expect little or no humidity recovery in the hills the next several nights and perhaps even night time drying like we’re seeing early this morning,“ the Weather Service said in a Thursday forecast.

Beginning Thursday night, northerly winds will begin to pick up, pushing smoke from Northern California wildfires over the Bay Area, meteorologists said.

“The incoming smoke will literally be a smoke signal that the dry north winds are working down the Sac Valley and arriving,” the Weather Service said. “Expect this to occur overnight into Friday for the North and East Bay.”

In Lake and Mendocino counties, forecasters are expecting light offshore winds to pick up late Thursday and continue into the weekend.

The winds, combined with the dry conditions and heat, “will support an elevated fire weather threat” for those counties, the Weather Service said. The forecast noted that meteorologists stopped short of issuing a red flag warning for dangerous wildfire conditions because the winds are expected to stay light.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.