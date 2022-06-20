Heat advisory to usher in triple-digit start of summer

– When possible, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.).

– Stay out of the sun as much as possible and in an air-conditioned building.

– Drink lots of water throughout the day.

– Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly or those with health conditions, to see if they need assistance.

– Never leave anyone in a parked car, including children and pets.

Get ready for the first day of summer!

Forecasters are predicting a scorcher on Tuesday with highs that could take the North Bay into the triple digits.

A high pressure system was expected to start building over the region Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As the system grows, temperatures are expected to increase. By Tuesday, meteorologists predict highs could reach as much as 105 degrees in some parts of the North Bay.

Warming trend continues with Tuesday being the day of peak heat (widespread upper 90s to low 100s) across the interior. Here are some useful reminders to stay safe in the heat! #cawx pic.twitter.com/f0pQZN4l5A — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 20, 2022

Peak temperatures are expected by the afternoon when inland areas may top out at a minimum of 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In Sonoma County, the hot spots could include Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, Windsor or communities in the west county.

The county’s most recent venture across the century mark occurred on June 10, when a record-breaking high of 102 degrees was reported at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

Temperatures Monday are expected to top out at 89 degrees, with sunny skies and slight winds out of the southwest. Lows tonight will reach into the 60s.

By Tuesday, look out for a National Weather Service heat advisory to be in full effect.

The advisory was issued at 10 a.m. Monday and is expected to last until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Feeling warm out this Sunday afternoon? Prepare for warmer temperatures on Monday as high pressure builds over the region. Peak heating is likely on Tuesday afternoon with temperatures exceeding 95° across the interior (up to 105° in region's hot spots). #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CAheat pic.twitter.com/1179p8GOCC — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 19, 2022

It is expected to affect interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains, San Francisco Bay shoreline, and interior Central Coast, officials said.

They advise that the extreme conditions will “significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.“