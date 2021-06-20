Heat continues, but relief in sight (at least for now)

Sonoma County is expected to emerge from a heat wave Sunday after days of scorching temperatures, with highs predicted in the mid-80s in Santa Rosa and in the low 90s and high 80s in other parts of the county.

Temperatures in the inland hills continued to stay high Saturday, and thermometers in Cloverdale on Saturday morning were initially predicted to show triple-digit readings for the fourth day in a row.

The Weather Service predicted a high of 93 for Cloverdale on Sunday.

Along the coast, temperatures are downright cool. The predicted high for Bodega Bay on Saturday was 58 degrees. For Sunday it was 61 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

North and east of Sonoma County, the heat was not ready to lift. Excessive heat warnings continued for Trinity County and northeastern Mendocino County on Sunday.

After Sunday’s predicted 85 degree high for Santa Rosa, temperatures will drop another 5 degrees or so on Monday, forecasters said. “Things will be back to normal for most of the Bay Area on Tuesday,” Weather Service meteorologist Anna Schneider, out of Monterey Bay, said.

But the relief is short lived. Early weather predictions for the coming week include another barrage of unusually high temperatures beginning around Thursday as a second high pressure system builds to trap heat over the region.

