In the past week, unattended heat lamps caused two separate structure fires that displaced nine people and killed multiple pets, fire officials said.

The most recent fire, Tuesday morning, resulted in the deaths of multiple baby chickens and a lamb, and caused about $10,000 in damage to a detached garage in the 2700 block of Francisco Avenue in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Fire District spokesperson Karen Hancock said.

Firefighters responded about 11 a.m. to the home, where they found smoke and flames coming from a 24-by-24-foot garage. They quickly extinguished the fire.

Fire investigators later determined a heat lamp caught onto straw in a plastic tote, which held the chicks, and then spread, Hancock said.

The main residence was not damaged and no one was injured.

The other fire, which displaced nine residents April 20 in the Moorland neighborhood just south of Santa Rosa, started from a heat lamp catching on combustible materials in a duck coop in the backyard of a home in the 3200 block of Newmark Drive.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was upgraded to a two-alarm fire after flames spread to a second home via a wooden fence separating the two properties.

The two residences collectively sustained an estimated $270,000 in damage.

Three adults in one home and four adults and two children in the other received assistance from the Red Cross.

Sonoma County Fire District normally sees an uptick in heat-lamp related fires in the spring, when people use the devices to keep newborn animals warm, Hancock said. The lamps often are left next to materials, such as straw and feed, that can easily catch on fire.

Hancock urged all residents with animals to use caution with these heating devices to prevent future fires.

