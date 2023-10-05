Predictions for the peaks of the current heat wave have risen slightly to the low- to mid-90s after midweek highs exceeded expectations, meterologists said.

While interior North Bay valleys were expected to top out in the upper-80s and low-90s Thursday and Friday, many areas reached these levels Wednesday, said Dalton Behringer, a weather service meteorologist at the Monterey office, on Thursday.

Downtown Santa Rosa reached 95 degrees Wednesday and the Napa County Airport reported 94 degrees, Behringer said.

Portions of Rohnert Park, Windsor, Cloverdale and Yountville also saw highs in the low-90s.

The Weather Service is now predicting highs in the low- to mid-90s in the valleys Thursday with some isolated cases of the upper-90s, such as around Mount St. Helena.

On Friday, highs could reach 95 degrees in Healdsburg, 91 degrees in Calistoga and 93 degrees in Sonoma.

Warm temperatures are in store for today with highs in the 90s expected across much of the region. Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 am today.



Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if planning to be outside. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HAGEYMaT9H — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 5, 2023

Along the coast, when the sea breeze is pushed out by warm and dry winds, residents could feel temperatures in the low-80s.

“If we get an easterly wind a little bit stronger for a little bit longer than we expected, the temperature can really skyrocket,” Behringer said, referring to the coast. “When that happens, you will eventually get a return of the sea breeze that will bring temperatures back down, but timing that ... it’s hard to be exact.”

Overnight lows are expected in the mid-60s inland and the upper-50s to lower-60s along the coast ― about 8 to 12 degrees higher than normal.

These higher temperatures can impair vegetation and the air from regaining moisture, and relative humidity will be low.

These conditions may up the chance for fire starts, Behringer said, though winds will not be as gusty.

“Any fires that do start — which it’s very dry so I wouldn’t be surprised if we had a few starts — they should be contained relatively quickly,” he said.

The area will start to cool slightly Saturday, and Sunday a cold front is expected to move into the North Bay to quickly decrease temperatures.

Daily high temperatures are expected to return to normal levels, in the low- to mid-70s, by Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.