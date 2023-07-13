For more stories about the hot weather, go to pdne.ws/3Q17u6J .

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are telling local residents to expect relentless heat this weekend and are sharing tips on how to stay safe.

The agency issued on Wednesday an excessive heat warning for inland portions of Sonoma and Napa counties that goes into effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Ahead of the expected heat, authorities with the weather service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared on social media warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and recommended first aid steps.

During hot weather, your body's ability to cool itself is challenged. When your body heats too rapidly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost, you may experience heat-related illness. Learn the symptoms and the appropriate responses to heat-illness at: https://t.co/rR1omxZL23 pic.twitter.com/LacGtCNbXg — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 13, 2023

According to authorities, heat cramps are the first signs of illness. Symptoms include painful muscle cramps and spasms in the legs and abdomen, which can be relieved by applying firm pressure to the muscles and sips of water.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, fatigue, clammy skin, weak pulse, dizziness, nausea or vomiting. Those experiencing heat exhaustion should move to a cooler area if they can, loosen clothing, apply cool, wet cloth and sip water.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable. Learn the symptoms and what to do if you or a loved one shows signs of having a heat-related illness: https://t.co/EPPYVvAexL #HeatSafety #BeatTheHeat pic.twitter.com/ZnTFRLZUix — CDC Environment (@CDCEnvironment) July 5, 2023

The most serious heat-related illness is heat stroke, which is an emergency situation wherein body temperature rises above 103 degrees and can result in loss of consciousness. Call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately, authorities say. You can reduce body temperatures with cool cloths or a cool bath, though using a fan in the heat can actually make a person suffering from heat stroke hotter.

Are you prepared for hotter temperatures? Here's some tips for keeping safe in the heat. #cawx pic.twitter.com/WHBolwmwfA — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 12, 2023

Authorities say there are several ways to prepare for the heat:

— Stay hydrated.

— Avoid outdoor or strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 1 and 6 p.m.

— If you don’t have access to air conditioning at home, visit stores, libraries, movie theaters or other indoor places where you can stay cool.

— Keep an eye on those especially vulnerable to heat, including older adults, young children and pets. Avoid walking your dog outside in the afternoon when the pavement is hot enough to injure their paws.

Authorities also recommend drivers “look before you lock” car doors to ensure no people or pets are left in locked cars. It is never safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter, officials say.

As we get closer to the weekend, and therefore the upcoming heatwave, let's take a minute to remind ourselves of heat safety when it comes to vehicles.



Make sure to Look Before You Lock, as temperatures in cars can quickly become deadly in a matter of minutes. #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/eBrrcaY5QI — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 12, 2023

According to noheatstroke.org, run by Jan Null through San Jose State University’s Department of Meteorology and Climate Science, 33 children in the U.S. died in hot cars in 2022. Eleven children in the U.S. have died this year from vehicular heatstroke as of July 10.