Live Heat Watch: Sonoma County braces for possible all-time record heat Tuesday

This live report on the extreme heat will be updated throughout Tuesday with the latest information on forecasts, health information and power grid status. Scroll down for the latest time-stamped updates from Press Democrat journalists covering this breaking story.

The Bay Area and much of Northern California on Tuesday were bracing for another day of searing, triple-digit heat, with forecast highs in places poised to eclipse all-time records, posing serious risks to human health and putting unprecedented strain on the state’s power grid.

The forecast high of 109 degrees for downtown Santa Rosa was a few degrees shy of the city’s all-time mark of 113, set in 1913.

But the city was on track to shatter the daily record for Sept. 6, which was set in 1904 at 106 degrees. Records for downtown Santa Rosa began in 1902.

A high pressure system and heat dome spanning much of the California and Great Basin was expected to push other parts of the state to record highs, with heat warnings and advisories extending from the coast all the way to Yellowstone National Park on the Idaho-Wyoming border.

The heat warning covering the Bay Area was extended to Thursday, with Tuesday expected to be the hottest in the weeklong heat wave.

Before 11 a.m., the temperature in Walnut Creek had already topped 100 degrees, with a forecast high of up to 119 degrees, an all-time mark if it came to pass.

The extreme heat was expected to ramp up the risk of rolling blackouts, with state energy officials projecting an electrical load above 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.

The grid operator, CAISO, issued a seventh consecutive flex alert, calling for voluntary electricity conservation, as it projected California could fall The CAISO site Tuesday morning showed California could fall more than 5,000 megawatts short of its power supply at peak demand, forecasted for 5:30 pm.

The state has additional energy capacity at the moment “but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility,” said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operator, calling additional conservation “absolutely essential.”

Sonoma County emergency management officials said they were not aware of any heat related fatalities or serious injuries so far in their coordination with local hospitals and medical providers.

11:15 A.M.: Providence emergency room seeing no heat-related illnesses yet

Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer of Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, said Tuesday morning there have been no significant increase in heat-related illnesses in the hospital’s emergency department.

Krilich encouraged those without access to air conditioning to use community cooling centers where possible.

Krilich also recommended people stay out of the sun, find shade and stay hydrated; leave more strenuous activity for the early morning or later evening hours; and if you feel queasy or dizzy in the heat, stop your activity, find a cooler place and hydrate.

11 A.M.: Power outage reported outside Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported 1,160 of its customers had lost power in an outage spanning from the eastern outskirts of Rohnert Park up to the southeastern edge of Santa Rosa.

The outage began at 3:23 a.m. and the estimated restoration time was 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E’s outage map.

A screenshot taken at 11 a.m. of a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power outage map shows a blackout on the outskirts of Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.