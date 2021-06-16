Heat wave: Sonoma County health officials issue heat alert as PG&E prepares for possible outages

With meteorologists warning of excessive temperatures throughout the Bay Area beginning Wednesday, Sonoma County health officials have issued a heat advisory and PG&E is bracing for possible power outages.

“These weather conditions can cause heat stroke and worsen chronic medical conditions, leading to severe complications and death,” county health officials said in the advisory, issued Tuesday.

The advisory urges residents to use air conditioners, drink extra fluids, stay out of the sun, check on neighbors and avoid leaving people or animals in parked cars.

“As always, during emergency times we must continue to look out for one another,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said in the advisory.

“Keep in close contact with family, friends and neighbors who are medically fragile or work outdoors,” she said. “It’s important to remind one another to seek shade, drink water and get medical assistance if signs of heat fatigue become prevalent.”

High temperatures are expected to range from the low 90s to the low 100s from Wednesday through Friday throughout most of Sonoma County and the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest locations could see highs reach 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday, while offshore winds are expected to keep the coast cooler, meteorologists said.

PG&E is preparing for possible power outages that could be triggered by the heat, spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said Wednesday. High temperatures can cause electric equipment to fail, she said.

The utility is targeting Thursday as the most likely day for blackouts and is bulking up staffing in Santa Rosa that day in order to more quickly respond to equipment problems in the area, according to Contreras.

No preemptive power shutoffs are planned.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs the state’s electric grid, said last week that it might issue a call for residents to conserve power during the heat wave. If stress on the grid is extreme, the ISO could implement rotating outages, according to a news release.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.