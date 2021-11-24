Heather Irwin: Thank you for letting me tell the stories of food

The stories of food are the most important stories we can tell, and not just during the holiday season.

What we eat unites and differentiates us; it defines who we are culturally, economically, and individually. It allows us to explore worlds far outside our own and brings us all to the table. Whether we’re sharing recipes, grabbing a burger or sitting down to the dinner of a lifetime, eating is a common thread that binds us.

Sonoma County is an unrivaled food mecca rife with farms and ranches, producers and restaurateurs sharing their bounty. It takes time and money for journalists like me to explore, reflect and write about the unique and diverse place that horticulturist Luther Burbank once called the “chosen spot of all the earth.” So, during this season of gratitude, let me thank you for letting me tell these important stories of local chefs, restaurants, farmers and producers. Your loyal readership and subscription enable us to deliver the meaningful content you expect and deserve, and I’m honored to produce it.

Heather Irwin

Food & Dining reporter