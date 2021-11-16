Heavenly, Northstar ski resorts are delaying their season openings due to warm weather

Two Tahoe ski resorts are pushing back their season-opening dates because of warm weather.

Heavenly and Northstar, both owned by Vail Resorts, said in social media posts Monday that they will not be able to open for skiing and snowboarding this Friday as planned.

"While we were hoping to ski and ride with you this weekend, Mother Nature had other plans with some warmer temps," Northstar wrote in a Facebook post. "We work hard every year to meet our targeted opening dates, but we'll be pushing back just a bit this year."

"Our snowmaking efforts at Heavenly are up and running, but we also need a little bit of help with some cooler temps," Heavenly wrote in its own post. "We can't wait to kick off the season, and hope to do so very soon."

Neither resort gave a rescheduled opening date, and both said they will provide an update on the timeline early next week.

The slopes will be closed, but Heavenly said the resort's gondola and Tamarack Lodge will still open this Friday as planned.

Heavenly is just outside South Lake Tahoe. Northstar is on the north side of Lake Tahoe, near Truckee and Tahoe City. South Lake Tahoe has seen daytime highs from the 50s to lower 60s most of this month. The Truckee area has had highs in the 50s, and was forecast to reach 60 degrees Monday.

Sierra-at-Tahoe has been unable to set an opening date as it recovers from damage called by the Caldor Fire and supply chain issues creating uncertainty about repair parts.

Palisades Tahoe started its season early, following October's powerful snowstorm in Northern California.