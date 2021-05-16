Heavy storm brings lightning, hail, rain to Lake County

A strong storm system that brought lightning, hail and rain to west central Lake County is headed south through Mendocino County.

It has the potential to cross over to northwest portions of Sonoma County by about 6:30 p.m., bringing light “pleasant” rain, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock in the Monterey office.

“It’s a fairly strong cell over Lake County and it is a bit of a lightning producer,” Murdock said.

He said the low-pressure system formed Friday in Lake County.

Radar showed the size of hail to be ½-inch to 1 inch and brought 1 inch to 1½ inches of rain to Lake and Mendocino counties according to Jonathan Garner, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Eureka. He said the storm was weakening.

“This storm formed over the mountains in Lake County and once it gets away from that favorable environment it begins to quickly dissipate,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.