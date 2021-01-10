Heavy surf closes Russian River mouth again

The mouth of the Russian River is closed once again, sealed shut Saturday by mounded sand piled across the outlet during an ongoing period of particularly high surf, Sonoma Water said Sunday.

The river is nowhere near flood level, such as occurred late last week, after the river had been dammed for six days. The water by Thursday rose around the Jenner Visitor Center before the river breached the sandbar and began flowing to the ocean again.

Sonoma Water, the county’s water supplier, manages conditions at the mouth. It usually sends heavy equipment to the site to dig a channel through if the water rises high enough to threaten flooding, typically once the level reaches 7-to-9 feet, said Barry Dugan, principal program specialist for the water agency. But days of especially high waves made it too dangerous to breach the sandbar mechanically, allowing water levels to exceed 10 feet before the river punched through.

Saturday is the sixth time the river has closed since November, a result of limited rainfall and very low flows in the Russian River, as well as very high swells that continue to push sand up across the mouth, with little resistance.

Sunday brought another day of very high waves — “dangerously large breaking waves of 23 to 28 feet, locally in excess of 30 feet at favored breakpoints,” according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls Monday and Tuesday for King Tides, when larger than normal waves coincide with very high tides. The Weather Service said a Coastal Flood Advisory is likely.

