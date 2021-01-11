Subscribe

Helicopter drops huge A/C unit onto Oakland street

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 11, 2021, 3:37PM

OAKLAND — A huge industrial air conditioning unit crashed onto a downtown Oakland, California, street seconds after it was lifted by a helicopter.

Witnesses tell the Mercury News that nobody was hurt when the cables snapped and the unit about the size of a truck fell onto the pavement and sent construction workers running for cover on Saturday.

Brothers Gabriel and Rudi Tcruz were walking by and stopped to record video of the Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter lifting the A/C unit.

“It picked up the air conditioning unit, and then the cables snapped," Rudi Tcruz tells the newspaper. "The helicopter is so loud that when it hit the ground you couldn’t even hear the impact.”

The unit plummeted about 40 feet (12 meters). The helicopter continued hovering overhead.

The street not far from City Hall was closed to traffic at the time of the accident. Oakland Police and city officials didn't immediately return calls from the Mercury News seeking more details.

“You could definitely see the dismay,” Tcruz said of the construction workers. “One of the guys, as it crashed, turned around and ripped off his helmet.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine