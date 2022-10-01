Helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood, sending two people to hospital

A helicopter crashed Saturday morning in the front yard of a home in southeast Fresno, sending two people to the hospital.

The helicopter sheared off the top of a palm tree about 10 a.m. and was resting crumpled on its side on Garrett Avenue, near Jensen and Willow avenues, just south of a canal. Initial reports were that several people possibly had been hurt but it was later determined two needed care.

Witnesses said they saw the helicopter spinning and then hit the tree before crashing.

Neicy Miramontes, who lives nearby, said her 9-year-old son, Ezekiel Carranco, was walking to a friend’s house when he saw the helicopter in trouble.

“All of a sudden he looks up and sees the helicopter spinning and after that I heard a loud boom,” she said.

Witnesses said the pilot was conscious and moving around before being taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Kathy Logan, who lives in the senior housing complex across the street, said the helicopter sounded like it was having problems.

“What I heard was the helicopter circling. He sounded like he’s losing power and he’s getting closer,” she said. “As soon as I said that, “Bam, it crashed.”

The crash happened in a residential area with homes on one side of the street and apartments on the other.

“That was a Jesus moment – that he didn’t hit nothing and nobody was hurt,” she said of the homes and people living nearby.