Helicopter rescues man clinging to Sonoma Coast cliff

A California Highway Patrol helicopter and fire crews rescued a man clinging to a cliff on the Sonoma Coast Monday.

CHP, Bodega Bay Fire and Monte Rio Fire units discovered the man 100 feet from the roadway after receiving a report of an adult male trapped on a cliff, according to a Facebook post by CHP — Golden Gate Division Air Operations.

The helicopter lowered a paramedic to the man, according to the post. Both were then hoisted off the cliff and lowered to additional paramedics.

The man, who was uninjured, was released at the scene.