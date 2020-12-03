Helicopter rescues man clinging to Sonoma Coast cliff
A California Highway Patrol helicopter and fire crews rescued a man clinging to a cliff on the Sonoma Coast Monday.
CHP, Bodega Bay Fire and Monte Rio Fire units discovered the man 100 feet from the roadway after receiving a report of an adult male trapped on a cliff, according to a Facebook post by CHP — Golden Gate Division Air Operations.
The helicopter lowered a paramedic to the man, according to the post. Both were then hoisted off the cliff and lowered to additional paramedics.
The man, who was uninjured, was released at the scene.
