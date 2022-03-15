Subscribe

Helicopter crews rescue three canoeists who got stuck in mud near Bodega Bay

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 15, 2022, 9:23AM
Three people were rescued by helicopter crews over the weekend after they got stuck in mud while paddling a canoe in an estuary near Bodega Bay, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were notified at about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday that the three were stranded in the Estero Americano west of Valley Ford, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood.

A Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew, which was out patrolling, flew over the area and spotted the canoeists about a mile inland from the mouth of the waterway at Bodega Bay. Two adults were in the mud and a boy was inside the canoe, Wood said.

They “could not be rescued on foot, by vehicle or by boat due to the mud,” Wood said.

The helicopter crew sent a rescuer on a long line down to the canoe to pick up the boy and fly him to a safe location, according to Wood.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew picked up the two adults, Wood said.

Nobody was hurt.

