Helicopter crews rescue three canoeists who got stuck in mud near Bodega Bay

Three people were rescued by helicopter crews over the weekend after they got stuck in mud while paddling a canoe in an estuary near Bodega Bay, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were notified at about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday that the three were stranded in the Estero Americano west of Valley Ford, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood.

A Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew, which was out patrolling, flew over the area and spotted the canoeists about a mile inland from the mouth of the waterway at Bodega Bay. Two adults were in the mud and a boy was inside the canoe, Wood said.

They “could not be rescued on foot, by vehicle or by boat due to the mud,” Wood said.

The helicopter crew sent a rescuer on a long line down to the canoe to pick up the boy and fly him to a safe location, according to Wood.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew picked up the two adults, Wood said.

Nobody was hurt.

