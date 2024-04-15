A helicopter seen flying low over Santa Rosa has puzzled residents — the latest “mysterious” aircraft in Sonoma County skies since a fighter jet zoomed over the area late last month.

Multiple readers sent emails and called The Press Democrat asking about the helicopter, which has circled over the city since at least last week. The helicopter reappeared around 10 a.m. Monday over northeast Santa Rosa, hovering at about 300 to 600 feet above ground, according to flight data.

The aircraft’s tail number, N407RW, is registered to Sacramento Executive Helicopters, according to aviation data aggregator adsbexchange.com.

That Sacramento-based company has since rebranded as Wilson Utility Helicopters, according to online records, and provides “patrol, mapping ... and infrared inspection of power lines, pipelines and waterways, powerline maintenance and construction, as well as snow pack survey.”

It is possible the helicopter is performing work as a subcontractor for Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

According to sources living near Montgomery High School, a recorded call from PG&E told residents the utility would have “drones” in the area surveying power lines over the next couple weeks.

The message said surveying could last several minutes in one area.

There was not an immediate answer as to what the helicopter was doing, however. The Press Democrat reached out to PG&E officials but were not able to obtain information on the aircraft.

It took off from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, started circling above Santa Rosa High School and then moved in a grid-like pattern across a residential area north of downtown.

The helicopter worked its way farther north and performed a series of rotations near Franklin Park, before cutting back south and departing toward the airport around noon.

It then reappeared above northeast Santa Rosa at about 1 p.m., working its way south while criss-crossing above residential areas.

It flew down to Farmers Lane and Montgomery Drive before heading back to the airport at around 3:30 p.m.

One Sonoma County resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, told The Press Democrat that the helicopter looked like it was privately owned, with no visible PG&E markings.

"Why, for so long, was he going back and forth, back and forth in this pattern? It was annoying," the resident said. "There's bigger problems in the world, of course ... but I just got so annoyed by it, being so low."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.