Helicopter used in Sebastopol intruder search

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office sent its helicopter, a K9 unit and multiple deputies to a house on the outskirts of Sebastopol Tuesday night on reports of an intruder but ultimately found the call was unfounded, according to officials.

Deputies were dispatched a house on Ferguson Road at around 7 p.m. after a call came in from an absent homeowner who believed they had seen a person on camera breaking into their house.

The homeowner said they saw someone on camera entering the house, and said that the alleged intruder then ripped the camera from her wall, according to Lieutenant Mike Raash.

Deputies found the camera still on the wall, Raasch said on Tuesday night. Deputies searched the house and perimeter and did not find the intruder.

“Nobody was there and nothing was missing,” SCSO spokeswoman Misti Wood said.

Henry 1, the sheriff’s helicopter, was sent to the scene because it has an infrared camera that could show if people were in the house and how many, valuable information to responding officers, Wood said. The helicopter presence made the response notable to area residents, she said.

The helicopter was not there very long, Raasch said.

Reporter Nashelly Chavez contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88