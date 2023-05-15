Pacific Gas & Electric Co. helicopters will patrol power lines in portions of Sonoma County on Tuesday as part of a company-wide drill.

The helicopters will take off from the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. will fly over Cazadero, Larkfield-Wikiup, the Riebli-Wallace Neighborhood Group and along Bohemian Highway from Monte Rio to Occidental.

The aerial patrols are part of a public safety power shutoff preparedness exercise, which is a readiness drill that does not actually involve the company turning off power, according to a PG&E news release.

During actual public safety power shutoffs, power lines are de-energized in order to reduce the risk of wildfires during sever weather.

Crews, such as the ones used during Tuesday’s drill, inspect the lines to identify and repair the damage done before PG&E restores power to the effected homes.

The exercise gives allows crews to identify problems with the current response and remedy them before a real emergency, the release said.

