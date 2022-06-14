Hellish fires, low pay, trauma: California's Forest Service firefighters face a morale crisis

Chris Mariano became a federal wildland firefighter because he wanted to help protect the Northern California landscapes and communities he'd grown to love.

Years later, after working his way up to squad boss of the elite Truckee hotshot crew for the U.S. Forest Service, Mariano resigned in a viral letter that is the latest example of how low pay, grueling work and mental stress are driving experienced professionals out the door at a time when extreme wildfires are becoming more destructive.

"It almost feels as though we're out there doing the very best we can, but it's not enough," Mariano said. "And that's tough, to know that you're giving everything you have, and communities are still being lost."

As the West enters what is expected to be another severe fire season, morale within the Forest Service has plummeted to an all-time low, current and former firefighters say.

The work — backbreaking physical labor that pays an average starting wage of $15 an hour, not including hazard pay and overtime — is tougher than ever as fires grow in size and severity. But pay raises promised in last year's infrastructure bill remain in limbo. Low wages have also combined with skyrocketing housing costs to ensure that many firefighters can't afford to live in the places they work.

The conditions have left the Forest Service struggling to both recruit and retain employees, firefighters and advocates say.

Recently, the Forest Service warned employees that it was unable to fill about 1,000 temporary firefighter positions and was now looking to make emergency hires by shortening the onboarding process.

As California faces what is expected to be a punishing fire season, only 62% of federal firefighter positions here are filled, according to a source within the agency. Before 2020, nearly all firefighter positions across the nation would typically be filled at this time of year, said the source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive internal matters.

In addition, roughly a third of all Forest Service fire engines in California are on five-day staffing, meaning there aren't enough crew members to operate them seven days a week. Another 13% of engines are "down staffed" — essentially parked due to lack of firefighters, the source said.

The Forest Service has acknowledged challenges in reaching this year's national target of 11,300 firefighters, especially in the Pacific Northwest and Southwest regions, which include Oregon, Washington and California.

The recruitment and retention problems are in areas "where state and private firefighter wages are outcompeting federal firefighter wages, housing costs are not affordable, and positions are in remote locations," the agency said in a statement.

The Forest Service is able to order up emergency personnel — generally retired agency employees who can support incident-management teams and other firefighting duties — and is working to bring on more contractors to help, the statement said.

Riva Duncan, executive secretary of Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, an advocacy group made up of current and former firefighters, said she is troubled by what she is hearing.

"The information we're seeing for ourselves and hearing from our folks on the ground is painting a pretty dire picture of having to park a lot of engines, having to stand down some crews, helitack crews, and also that some of the hotshot crews are struggling to maintain their Type 1 status," said Duncan, who worked as a wildland firefighter for 31 years before retiring in December 2020. Type 1 denotes the highest level of training and qualifications.

Some longtime firefighters say the problem is a direct consequence of low pay, noting that even Target stores announced they will pay up to $24 an hour for some starting workers — almost $10 more than the Forest Service pays for many entry-level roles.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and some other state and municipal agencies can pay twice that and typically compensate firefighters for 24-hour shifts while on assignment. Federally-employed firefighters are generally only paid for up to 16 hours a day, Duncan said.

Jesus Munoz, 20, recently left the agency after just a month and a half of working on an engine in the Lassen National Forest. He was commuting 130 miles from Nevada to stay during the week at barracks that were often infested with bugs, rodents and squirrels, he said. The rent on his home and the barracks, plus gas and groceries, consumed virtually all of his $15-an-hour salary.

"It was almost to the point where my paychecks, as soon as I got them, they were gone," he said. "It's also the kind of work you have to do for the pay. We're getting paid $15 an hour to put our lives on the line."