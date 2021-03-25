Help upgrade animal habitats, bring skills to history museum

CLASSROOM SAFARI CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN

Benefit for local educational exotic animal program

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Bonnie Cromwell, the Petaluma animal advocate and educator who runs Classroom Safari, is in need of the community’s help. Following a 45-day upgrade requirement from the county of Sonoma, Cromwell needs a minimum of $6,500 to make repairs within the west Petaluma ranch on which she keeps her numerous exotic creatures. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife has mandated several improvements to habitats on the fenced-in property, including repairs of fencing and gates, roofs and more. With Classroom Safari’s educational programs shut down due to closed schools and public events, supporters have started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising the $6,500, so Cromwell and the critters will be ready once schools reopen again. Within three days of the campaign, slightly over half of that amount was raised.

WHO DOES IT HELP? For 46 years, Classroom Safari has delighted and educated children and adults with hands-on, close-and-personal interactions with its star residents, from hedgehogs to lemurs, sloths to snakes, foxes to ocelots and many more!

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, or to offer pro bono, hands-on help with construction and repairs, visit GoFundMe.com/f/classroom-safari-needs-our-help.

HISTORY MUSEUM ISSUES CALL FOR BOARD MEMBERS

Volunteer leadership positions sought

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma Museum Association, dedicated to preserving the city's history through the work of its downtown museum and library, is currently seeking qualified candidates to serve a two-year term on its board of directors. Directors are expected to “advance the financial stability, organization strength and cultural relevance of the Petaluma Museum Association through active attendance at board and committee meetings and through acting as PMA representatives in their other community activities.” The PMA is especially interested in candidates with previous experience in fund development and legal issues.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is dedicated to preserving and promoting the unique history of Petaluma and providing educational and cultural services to the community of Petaluma.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The deadline for applications is April 15. For more information, and to request an application, candidates may call the museum office at 778-4398, or visit the museum's website at PetalumaMuseum.org.

(Know of an upcoming benefit or fundraiser? Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.)