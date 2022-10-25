Helping the helpers: First responders deal with the weight of Tubbs Fire trauma

When she learned some of those who ran toward the flames to help others were dealing with guilt and the need for redemption, she hoped to make sense of it and help others understand what first responders experience.

Even after the 2015 Valley Fire in Lake County ripped through hundreds of homes in hours, she found the ferocity of the Tubbs Fire — the level of its destruction and the horrifying loss of life — to be even more traumatic and frightening.

Climate change reporter Mary Callahan just hit her 30th anniversary with The Press Democrat. She played key roles in covering local wildfires.

Towering flames and heat had already forced Jason Novak’s Cal Fire engine crew to turn back as they tried to drive into the Tubbs Fire to look for Armando and Carmen Berriz.

The plastic on his side mirror was warping and emitting gas, clearly approaching ignition point, when he reluctantly called a halt to their second try.

But the fire captain had promised the missing couple’s frantic daughter and son-in-law he would do all he could to find them.

The Berrizes hadn’t made it down the hill after the family fled in separate cars from a remote vacation home above Riebli Road.

Novak knew he had to try again.

It gnawed at him through hours of desperate chaos as his four-man crew raced from one rescue to the next, first in the Mark West Springs/Riebli Road area, and then in Coffey Park, as an entire subdivision west of Highway 101 exploded in fire.

There was a woman in a flaming field — burned skin hanging from her arms, frantic to know where her husband and dog were.

There was the sleeping couple whose door Novak broke down; the care home whose residents had to be carried out as the flames arrived at the property next door; the older woman the crew helped prepare to flee her Coffey Park home, who asked in confusion, “Which way do I go to get out of here?”

At one point, Novak and a colleague sought refuge behind a house when flames separated them from their engine.

Late in the night, Novak thought he saw an opening to resume the search, but there was a call to fight the fire’s advance into a corner of the Coffey Park subdivision, which ultimately saved more than a dozen homes.

It would be almost dawn before Cal Fire Engine 1483 had time to wind back through the hellscape toward Crystal Springs Court, only to find Armando, his head and hands burned, walking toward them on the side of the road.

He wore one shoe and a woman’s slipper.

His wife of 55 years was up at the house, lying on the steps of the pool where they had sought refuge and where she took her last breath.

“I just lost my best friend,” Berriz told the firefighters.

It became a boulder in Novak’s backpack.

In fire service and the growing field of emotional resilience, the backpack analogy describes how front-line workers accumulate trauma, or metaphorical rocks, in their emotional knapsacks.

Unless something’s done to lighten the load, rocks keep filling the backpack until it drags a person down or the straps break and everything scatters.

Firefighters and other first-responders are in the business of confronting crises, stepping in where others would flounder. Traumatic events are a fact of life.

Some are more haunting than others — the fatalities, drowned children, burn victims, and those left behind to grieve.

“Most of us have a Rolodex in our head” of the worst calls, said Sonoma County Fire District Division Chief and Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman.

A beast that would not be tamed

On the night of Oct. 8, 2017, Novak, now 42, had just returned from a wedding in Redding, driving home through “crazy wind,” when he learned of a fire near Calistoga. He started making calls.

“I need some help,” his battalion chief, Gino DeGraffenreid, told him from near the fire’s origin on Bennett Lane.

Novak had his engine crew at Cal Fire’s Cloverdale station pick him up at home in Healdsburg. Soon, they were on the road to Calistoga through Alexander Valley, clearing downed trees, moving power poles and steering evacuees toward safety as conditions rapidly deteriorated.

It was clear almost right away that this beast of fire would not be tamed — that the mission was saving lives, not fighting fire — a fact that weighed heavily on firefighters that night and in the weeks and months to come.

In the aftermath, most departments had personnel leave — some retiring early, going on stress leave or pursuing other paths.

“We swore an oath to protect this community, and Mother Nature won the fight that night,” says Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope, then a battalion chief.

Novak’s crew was one of a handful of fire crews deployed along Porter Creek and Mark West Springs Road. They were joined by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies who had been called in to evacuate the hill in the choking smoke and glow of the advancing fire.

Novak recalls in detail the people he helped rejoin their loved ones that night, and how he found the Berrizes’ daughter, Monica Ocon, as she frantically paced along Riebli Road, a phone to her ear, unable to find her husband and parents.

Minutes later, after sending Ocon and her daughter down to safety, Novak headed up the road and encountered a distraught Luis Ocon and told him to leave, saying the crew would look for his in-laws.