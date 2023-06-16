Henderson Fire in Lake County 60% contained, grows to 20 acres

Firefighters are getting a handle on a Lake County wildfire that has so far burned nearly 21 acres along the eastern edge of Clear Lake.

Crews increased containment of the Henderson Fire to 60% by Thursday evening, according to Cal Fire.

Crews are expected to work into Friday expanding containment lines and putting out hot spots.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts may reach 15 mph in the area of the fire Friday. They could increase to 30 mph by Saturday.

The fire was reported about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Henderson Drive near Clearlake Oaks and grew to 17 acres within four hours.

At its peak, more than 60 firefighters were at the scene, with 15 engines, three hand crews, three water tenders, a bulldozer, helicopter and three air tankers.

Forward progress slowed significantly by early Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

No buildings or utility lines are threatened and there have not been reports of injuries.

Evacuations were not necessary, officials said during the early period of the blaze, which sent flames uphill above Clearlake Oaks through oak woodland.

The cause of the fire has not been identified.

The Henderson Fire is among three active wildfires in Northern California as of Thursday evening, according to Cal Fire.

The other two are the Frank Fire, which has scorched 40 acres in Tehama County, and the Scott Fire, which has burned 95 acres in Yuba County.

Crews fully contained the Frank Fire Thursday evening.

No containment has been reached in the Scott Fire. It’s threatening 475 structures and evacuations are in place, Cal Fire reported.

