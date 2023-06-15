Henderson Fire in Lake County burns 25 acres, 20% contained

About 60 firefighters were battling a wildland fire in Lake County Wednesday night.

The blaze, which was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, had reached 25 acres by 8:45 p.m., said Jason Clay, a CalFire public information officer.

It was 20% contained and the forward movement of the fire had stopped, Clay said.

The blaze started in the 200 block of Henderson Drive — lending the fire its name, the Henderson Fire — in Clearlake Oaks, a community of about 2,100 residents on Clear Lake’s east shore.

The fire advanced uphill above Clearlake Oaks through oak woodland that was transitioning into brush, Clay said.

No evacuations had been ordered, he said.

#HendersonFire about 75% contained at 17 acres in the hill above Clearlake Oaks. @CALFIRE_MEU C102 fills up at a vineyard pond. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/dzEqfQA3am — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) June 15, 2023

At nightfall, firefighting resources dedicated to the fire included 15 fire engines, three water tenders, a bulldozer, a helicopter, and three air tankers.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

