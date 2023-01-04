Edie Ceccarelli has for many, many years delighted and astounded her hometown of Willits — all the more now that she’s suddenly the oldest person in America.

Just short of 115 years old, Ceccarelli was, until Tuesday, the country’s second-oldest resident. Then in Iowa on Tuesday, the most-senior American, Bessie Hendricks, died at the age of 115 years and 57 days. She had tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before her death.

Hendricks’ death also moves Ceccarelli up one place on the list of the verified oldest people on Earth.

Ceccarelli, who was born in Willits on Feb. 5, 1908, is now No. 4.

A cousin by marriage, Evelyn Persico of Willits, last visited with Ceccarelli in her room at a small care home last Friday. Persico said Ceccarelli continues to have a good appetite, but her dementia continues to advance.

“She really doesn’t recognize me, even when I say, ‘Edie, this is Evelyn.’”

For most of her life, Ceccarelli was a sparkling, fit and finely groomed woman who loved to dance, and to take long walks in Willits, stopping into businesses to say hello.

For the past two years, she has sat outside the tidy Holy Spirit Residential Care Home on her birthday as dozens of Willits people have paraded in fire trucks, police cars, all manner of decorated vehicles and on horseback.

It’s been clear she hasn’t comprehended the festivities. But she smiles and waves, and when told it was all for her birthday she declared, “February 5?”

Persico said she and others in Willits are hoping to put on another birthday celebration for Ceccarelli this year.

“She’s tired,” Persico said. “But she’s just got that strong, little heart that keeps ticking.”

According to scientists with the Gerontology Research Group, the only people on the planet confirmed to be older than Ceccarelli are Lucille Randon of France, at 118 years and 327 days; Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, 115 years, 306 days, and Fusa Tatsumi of Japan, 115 years, 254 days.

The second-oldest American now is Hazel Plummer of Massachusetts. She is 114 years and 199 days old.