Here are a bunch of things you can do to try to get a COVID-19 vaccine in California

Starting April 15, every Californian 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. As of April 1, vaccines will be available to all adults 50 and older.

You can make your appointment now for a date after your eligibility begins. And there are lots of ways to do it.

Official sites

On the County of Sonoma website there's a list of links to both government-run sites and pharmacy and healthcare provider sites that you can try individually.

MyTurn.ca.gov is the state website for searching for an appointment.

Scanners and bots

A number of vaccine appointment scanning sites and Twitter bots have been created in the past couple of months. They search multiple websites and compile available appointments. You'll still have to click through and visit those individual sites to make your appointment. Other than Vaccine Finder, which is run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these are not government-run sites and may not contain the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Vaccine Finder — Scans available appointments by distance from your ZIP Code. Enter your ZIP Code and then select from the drop-down menu the distance you're willing to travel. Allows you to select the type of vaccine. Vaccine Finder is run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

VaxxMaxx — Scans available appointments from Rite Aid, CVS, Walgreens and Health Mart in all states. Select "California" from the drop-down menu on the right and the pharmacy chain from the drop-down menu on the left. You'll need to select the pharmacy chain and state each time to generate new search results.

Vaccine Spotter CA — Scans available appointments at various pharmacy chains across California. Enter your ZIP Code and select the distance you're willing to travel. Includes options to sort by type of vaccine offered, appointment type (if you're specifically looking for a second dose appointment), and pharmacy chain.

@VaccineCA — Twitter bot that scans for available appointments at CVS and Rite Aid.

@CovidVaccineCA — Twitter bot that scans when new appointments become available through MyTurn.

(Did we miss a scanner site or bot? Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com to let us know.)

Troubleshooting

You say I'm eligible, but the website where I'm booking my appointment says I'm not. Generally speaking, the vaccine appointment websites have been slow to update when eligibility changes are announced. Depending on the site you're using, you may have to wait until it updates to be eligible to book an appointment. In California, everyone over 50 can get an appointment on starting April 1, and everyone 16 and older can get an appointment starting April 15. According to the California Department of Public Health, you are not cheating or jumping the line if you sign up now for an appointment on or after the date you become eligible.

There are no appointments available. When can I get one? The vaccine distribution sites don't know exactly how many doses they will receive each week. Many sites will make more appointments available in the coming days and weeks as they learn more about supplies. You might not be able to get an appointment today, but that doesn't mean you'll have to wait until summer to get your shot.