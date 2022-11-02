For the first time in eight years, the Waugh School District in Petaluma will be on the ballot as the district looks to fill three open seats on its school board.

Five candidates are running to fill the three seats for the district, which includes Corona Creek Elementary School and Meadow Elementary School, both K-6.

Here are the candidates up for election:

Christine Pieper

Christine Pieper, who grew up in Petaluma and has worked in education for more than 20 years, is seeking reelection after serving as a board member in the Waugh School District for 11 years.

“(I) have always been committed to ensuring that our district goals focus on providing the highest quality educational experiences for all students,” Pieper said in an emailed statement. “During my tenure, we have consistently achieved a certified positive budget, we’ve increased academic intervention and school counseling services, and most recently, our students’ test scores were among the highest in Sonoma County.”

If reelected, Pieper aims to prioritize maintaining fiscal accountability, ensuring effective leadership to increase program quality, increasing campus safety and providing emotional wellness support for students and staff.

Pieper was endoresed by the Waugh Teacher’s Association.

Denise Bugbee

Denise Bugbee comes to the Waugh School District Board race as a 22-year district area resident and a longtime active community member. Bugbee has served for seven years as vice president of the WISE Foundation board, and has served on the Kenilworth Junior High PTSA and Petaluma American Little League board. She said she is now running in the Waugh race because “It’s time for new ideas, voices and perspectives.”

“For years I have thought about running for Waugh School Board but the timing was never right or there wasn't an open position,” Bugbee said in an emailed statement. “When I heard there were three openings this year I decided to throw my hat in the ring with great support from Waugh families and staff.”

If elected, Bugbee said she would prioritize student success, building positive relationships within the district and increasing transparency, and engaging with the broader community to inform of district functions.

Bugbee was endorsed by the Waugh Teacher’s Association and the Sonoma County Democratic Party.

Matthew Thomas

Matthew Thomas, a longtime Waugh School District area resident and a governing board member for the past 18 years, seeks reelection as he looks to maintain the district’s achievements.

“I have been part of some very tough decisions over the past 18 years, including budgets, superintendents, and of course the COVID-19 pandemic,” Thomas said in his candidate statement. “Through all of these tough decisions I always made those decisions based on what is best for our students.”

In an email to the Argus-Courier, Thomas touted the district’s recent milestones, including the rollout of universal transitional kindergarten and universal school breakfast and lunch programs. He also praised the district’s efforts in its COVID safety protocol, fundraising for enrichment programs, restructured administration, rising student test scores and more.

Kristine Weeks

After moving to Petaluma 12 years ago, Kristine Weeks quickly became involved in the community and the Waugh School District. Now a parent of two students in the district and a local small business owner, Weeks has volunteered for the Waugh Site Council for five years as a parent representative, and has also coached soccer with the Petaluma Youth Soccer League. This past summer Weeks learned there was a vacancy on the Waugh school board, applied and was selected to serve as trustee. She was sworn in at the August meeting and now hopes to continue the role for a new term.

“I believe that my experience running businesses combined with my knowledge of the Waugh School District will allow me to dive into the issues and challenges facing our schools,” Weeks said in an emailed statement. “I have passion for our schools and the community I live and work in, and I want to see both be the best they can be.”

Weeks was endorsed by the Sonoma County Democratic Party and the Waugh Teacher’s Association.

Rachel H. van Gorp

Originally from Santa Barbara, Rachel van Gorp moved with her husband and two young children to Petaluma in August 2021 and said she was absolutely amazed by the welcoming community members in the Waugh district area and beyond. The co-founder of a small tech startup, van Gorp says she is passionate about education and has spent 10 years working with higher education institutions. She now looks to become part of the governing body in the Waugh School District.

“The decisions the school board makes have long term effect on our children's education and I would like to see those decisions made by involved individuals who take an active role in the school community,“ van Gorp said in an emailed statement.

If elected, van Gorp aims to prioritize finding solutions to close learning gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the resources to support teachers and staff, and creating more ways to support students’ mental and emotional wellness in their educational journeys.

van Gorp was endorsed by the Waugh Teacher’s Association and the Sonoma County Democratic Party.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.