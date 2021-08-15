Here are the top 5 Sonoma County news stories you need to read this weekend

we've compiled this list of the top five weekend news stories, from one man's decision to end his own life with dignity to a local city's celebration of the beloved zucchini.

Santa Rosa police officer Marlee Wellington, left, and Sgt. Dave Linscomb secure a Santa Rosa crime scene along Clark Street in 2012. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa police pledge to boost ranks of new, female officers: As part of a national initiative to attract more women to law enforcement careers, the Santa Rosa Police Department has pledged to boost the representation of women in recruiting classes to at least 30% by 2030.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro made the pledge on June 9, joining nearly 100 other police agencies across the country that have done the same within their own departments as of this month.

Called the 30x30 Pledge, the project challenges law enforcement agencies to address the widespread under-representation of women within the ranks of sworn officers. It also offers recommendations on how to reverse the trend.

Rep. Jared Huffman pushed earmarks into transportation legislation that if passed will provide $14.5 million toward a new SMART bridge across the Russian River in Healdsburg. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Fate of Highway 37 funds, Russian River bridge rehabilitation in limbo in federal infrastructure package: Sonoma County may be in line for $22.6 million in federal infrastructure funding that would help pay for widening a portion of traffic-clogged Highway 37 and rehabilitating an aging railroad bridge on the Russian River at Healdsburg.

The funding is not a done deal in the wake of Senate approval Tuesday of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes $110 billion for roads and bridges and came about a month after House ratification of the $547 billion transportation-focused Invest in America Act.

Anticipating the two bills would go through reconciliation by House and Senate negotiators, David Rabbitt, a Sonoma County supervisor and SMART board chairman, expects to get $13.6 million for bridge reinforcement work necessary for extending commuter rail service to Healdsburg.

Two days before his death: At a goodbye party with friends, Ralph Harms, center in blue, regales his friends with old stories at a farewell party at his Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Ralph Harms lived by his own rules. It was only natural that he chose to die on his own terms: Ralph Carsten Harms steps through the sliding glass doors onto his deck, where two friends sit at a circular glass table. A pot of coffee is brewing, and pastries are on the way.

“Who needs a cup of coffee?” he asks. Hearing no takers, he claps his hands together and says, “OK, then.” It’s July 30, a Friday morning. Twenty minutes before 10 a.m.

Always a man with a plan, Harms has decided to use California’s End of Life Option Act to die with dignity after battling terminal skin cancer. He has chosen this day, this place, this gathering with these friends, and his son and his daughter, to die.

Taliban fighters pray during rising their large flag in Ghazni provincial governor house, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri)

Share your thoughts about Afghanistan’s collapse: A stunned world watched in real time Sunday the collapse of Afghanistan to the Taliban, a militant terrorist group determined to seize complete control of the country. Afghanistan’s disintegration, the sudden exodus of the country’s president and the rapid-fire exit of Western diplomats reminds many of the 1975 collapse of Saigon in South Vietnam.

The Press Democrat wants to hear from those in Northern California who have thoughts about the Taliban’s rapid advancement and the failed attempt to reinvent Afghanistan these past two decades through U.S. and NATO military involvement and the investment of tens of billions of taxpayers’ dollars.

Were you a member of the military who served there? Was your family affected by the two-decade war? Are you a taxpayer angry about the loss of American lives and the fruitless investment of public dollars funneled into Afghanistan? Are you an Afghan native who relocated to Sonoma County?

We’d like to hear from you.

Elliot Boon, 5, of Santa Rosa, won third place for zucchini weight, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at the Healdsburg Farmers Market. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Healdsburg Zucchini Festival honors beloved squash: One of the garden’s most underappreciated crops had its day in the sun at the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market on Saturday as locals poked, prodded, adorned and cheered on their winning zucchinis in an annual race for ribbons and prizes.

The Zucchini Festival, a Healdsburg tradition for some 40 years, is a sort of Cinderella’s ball for the humble squash, which tends to grow faster and more prolifically than people can harvest and consume it. For many a zucchini, the end comes in a compost pile when it becomes too huge to eat. The lucky ones get turned into zucchini bread.

