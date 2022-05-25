Here are some of the victims of the Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — At least 21 people — including 19 children — were killed by a gunman during Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Among them were a 10-year-old girl who had just made the honor roll and a fourth-grade teacher who had worked for the school district for about 17 years.

Their names and stories were emerging Wednesday morning as the shocked and grieving community processed the attack, which will forever change life in the small city about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Here is what we know about the victims who have been identified so far:

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Hours before the shooting Tuesday morning, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, had posed at school for a photo, smiling as she held a bright certificate celebrating her “A-B” honor roll.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby,” her father, Angel Garza, wrote on Facebook shortly after midnight. “She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

The family of Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was among many who waited for answers after the shooting. Around 7 p.m., her sister, Lidia Anthony Luna, wrote on Facebook that Annabell was among those killed.

“My little sister didn’t make it she’s not longer with us my poor sweet little girl,” Luna wrote. “Why god why these sweet babies who didn’t deserve this who were all happy for summer vacation.”

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Adolfo Cruz told ABC News late Tuesday night that his granddaughter, Eliahana Cruz Torres, was among those killed in the shooting. She appeared to be a student, but her age could not immediately be confirmed.

Ellie Lugo-Garcia

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lugo wrote on Facebook that her daughter, Ellie Lugo-Garcia, was missing after the shooting. Around 10 p.m., she confirmed the child was among those killed.

“My heart is shatter to pieces,” she said.

Ellie’s father, Steven Garcia, posted photos of his daughter on a Facebook page along with many condolences from the public. In one post, Ellie can be seen smiling with a basketball and posing with a trophy.

“The happiest day of her life,” her father wrote.

Her age could not immediately be confirmed.

Eva Mireles, 44

One of the two adult victims in Uvalde was Eva Mireles, a fourth grade teacher who had worked for the district for about 17 years. Her husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a police officer in the school district. He was one of several officers who responded to the shooting and were apparently shot at by the shooter, but he was not injured.

Mireles’ aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, said in a message to the Los Angeles Times that she was furious to lose her niece in such a “tragic” and “senseless” way. The U.S., she said, needed to act on gun laws and expand background checks.

“It’s so easy for young, mental kids to get guns and randomly shoot innocent victims,” she said. “My niece, Eva, lost her life protecting her students. It shouldn’t have to be like this: teachers, parents and students afraid to go to school or send their kids to school.”

In a post on Twitter, Mireles’ daughter described her mother as “the half that makes me whole.”

“You are so known by many now and I’m so happy that people know your name and that beautiful face of yours and they know what a hero looks like,” she wrote, adding: “My heart will forever be broken.”

Irma Garcia

“My tia did not make it,” John Martinez wrote on Twitter about his aunt, Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary. “She sacrificed herself by protecting the kids in her classroom ... She died a HERO. She was loved by many and will be truly missed.”

According to a GoFundMe page organized for Garcia’s family by Steven Martinez, she was a wife and mother of four children.

“Sweet, kind, loving,” Martinez wrote. “Fun with the greatest personality.”

Her age could not immediately be confirmed.

Jackie Cazares, 10

Fourth grader Jackie Cazares, 10, was among those killed along with her cousin Annabell Rodriguez, according to San Antonio news channel KSAT.

Jose Flores, 10

Christopher Salazar confirmed to The Washington Post that his 10-year-old nephew, Jose Flores, was killed in the shooting.

“I love you and I miss you,” Salazar wrote in a post on Facebook alongside photos of the young boy.

In one photo, Jose can be seen grinning after catching a fish. In another, he is proudly displaying his honor roll certificate under a “Robb ’22" banner.

Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh Bravo’s cousin posted on social media after the shooting to ask for the public’s help locating the girl. Around 9 p.m., she wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately my beautiful Nevaeh was one of the many victims from todays tragedy.”

“Thank you for the support and help,” she wrote. “Rest in peace my sweet girl, you didn’t deserve this.”

Rojelio Torres, 10

“Our entire family waited almost 12 hours since the shooting to find out Rojelio Torres my 10 year old nephew, was killed in this tragedy,” Torres’ aunt, Precious Perez, told KSAT. “We are devastated and heartbroken. Rojer was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person. He will be missed and never forgotten.”

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia was among the Robb Elementary students killed Tuesday, his grandfather, Manny Renfro, told The Associated Press.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Xavier Lopez, 10

Felicha Martinez told The Washington Post that her 10-year-old son, Xavier Lopez, was killed.

“He was funny, never serious and his smile,” she said. “That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up.”

She watched him receive an honor roll certificate just hours before he was killed.

———

(Hennessy-Fiske reported from Uvalde, Jarvie from Atlanta, and Smith and Reyes-Velarde from Los Angeles.)