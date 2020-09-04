Here's how hot it could get in the Bay Area this weekend

A deep marine layer has brought moderate weather to the San Francisco Bay Area in recent days, but the pattern is about to shift dramatically with a persistent ridge of high-press building over the West Coast. Inland temperatures are forecast to shoot up into the piping-hot 100s over the three-day Labor Day weekend, while coastal spots are expected to be in the 80s.

"The marine layer has been spread across the Bay Area, even extending inland," said Jan Null, a meteorologist who runs the private forecasting service Golden Gate Weather Services. "With the high pressure, that marine layer will get shallower and shallower and temperatures will increase."

The mercury will begin a slow climb Thursday and Friday with coastal areas in the mid- to high-60s and inland valleys in the mid-80s to mid-90s.

On Saturday temperatures will make a big jump with widespread 90s forecast across the interior, 80s near the San Francisco Bay shoreline and 70s just inland from the immediate coastline, according to the National Weather Service report.

The heat wave is expected to persist into Sunday and Monday as the hottest interior locations reach 100 to 105 degrees and a few spots exceed 105.

"Places like Cloverdale and maybe even portions of the far East Bay like Byron and Discovery Bay" are likely to see the hottest temperatures, said NWS meteorologist Matt Mehle.

Coastal locations on Sunday and Monday will warm up into the 80s, but a light ocean breeze will prevent it from becoming too hot. Places immediately on the beach, such as Ocean Beach in San Francisco, will likely stay in the 70s.

Here's a look at the high temperatures forecast for the three-day weekend in several locations around the Bay Area.

Saturday

San Francisco: 78

Oakland: 81

San Jose: 91

Santa Rosa: 92

Cloverdale: 99

Concord: 100

Byron: 102

Vacaville: 102

Sunday

San Francisco: 83

Oakland: 86

Santa Rosa: 96

San Jose: 97

Cloverdale: 104

Concord: 105

Byron: 108

Vacaville: 112

Monday

San Francisco: 83

Oakland: 86

Santa Rosa: 96

San Jose: 98

Cloverdale: 104

Concord: 104

Byron: 107

Vacaville: 106

Ahead of the heat wave, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning in effect in inland areas, 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Monday. A Heat Advisory was issued for coastal areas. The NWS warns residents to limit outdoor activities at the hottest times of the day and to not leave kids or pets in vehicles.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO), which oversees the state's power grid, is issuing a statewide Flex Alert calling for voluntary electricity, Saturday through Monday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to the forecast heat event. ISO is expecting increased demand in electricity, mainly from air-conditioners.

Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke is likely to be an issue through the weekend. While the fires in the region are coming under containment, they continue to emit smoke and the high-pressure ridge over the region can act as a lid, trapping smoke produced by the wildfires in the atmosphere.

"Another week, another major California heatwave," Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, shared on Twitter. "This will undoubtedly complicate ongoing wildfire situation, & may have elevated health impacts given ongoing 'smokestorm' conditions that make it difficult to spend time outdoors/open windows."

Amy Graff is the news editor for SFGATE. Email her: agraff@sfgate.com.