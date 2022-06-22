Here’s how hot it got in Sonoma County Tuesday and what’s ahead

Sonoma County baked under a heat wave Tuesday that sent temperatures into the triple digits in many areas.

It was the hottest day of the year so far in much of the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is a sample of the day’s highs reported by the weather service:

Windsor: 106 degrees

Petaluma: 105

Santa Rosa: 104

Rohnert Park: 104

Boyes Hot Springs: 104

Graton: 103

Heladsburg: 103

Sebastopol: 103

Guerneville: 97

The Sea Ranch: 75

Bodega Bay: 72

Tuesday was the summer solstice, marking the astronomical first day of summer. The North Pole was at its maximum tilt toward the sun, making it the longest day of the year.

According data stretching back to 1902, the record high for June 21 in Santa Rosa is 109 degrees, set in 1921. The city’s normal high temperature for the day is 81 degrees.

The weather service did not report any record-breaking temperatures in Sonoma County on Tuesday. But elsewhere in the Bay Area, highs of 98 degrees at the San Francisco International Airport and 102 degrees at the San Jose airport both broke 49-year-old records.

It was hot today...here's a look at some of our official climate sites and whether or not they broke any records. Slight cooling tomorrow, but continue to practice heat safety! #cawx pic.twitter.com/D1qTrLRLMz — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 22, 2022

A cooling trend was expected to begin Wednesday, but temperatures are set to remain above seasonal averages throughout the week, according to weather service meteorologists.

For Santa Rosa, a high of 91 degrees was forecast for Wednesday, 89 degrees for Thursday and Friday and 88 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are set to stay in the upper 80s to kick off next week, according to the weather service.

For those looking to cool off at the coast this week, the weather service is warning of an increased risk of strong currents, sneaker waves and big shorebreak from a south swell Thursday through Saturday.

Head's up if you plan to go to the beach to escape the heat - a building southerly swell will create an increased risk for large shore break and strong rip currents Thurs-Saturday this week, esp. for SW facing beaches. Make sure to watch kids and pets closely! #CAwx #BeachSafety pic.twitter.com/LPAoBPZ3Pr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 21, 2022

Weather service meteorologists warned of a slight chance of rain — and possibly dry lightning that could spark wildfires — in parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday and Thursday, which is the result of monsoonal moisture moving into California from the desert southwest.

Meteorologist Brooke Bingaman said it’s unlikely the lightning will reach Sonoma County. Weather service officials warned Wednesday morning that it could hit inland portions of the Central Coast.

Forecasters are not expecting erratic winds and have not issued a red flag warning for wildfire danger in the Bay Area.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible today for inland portions of the Central Coast. Stay weather aware and remember if thunder roars go indoors! #cawx pic.twitter.com/FZpo4wVEz3 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 22, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.