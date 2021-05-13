Here's how much money it takes to be considered 'wealthy' in the Bay Area

Let's state the obvious: It's very expensive to live in the Bay Area.

San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are constantly ranked in the top 10 most expensive cities to live in in the U.S. and while rents may have fallen during the pandemic, home prices have risen and costs of many consumer goods are projected to get even more expensive.

Even with prices rising, though, Bay Area residents actually lowered their perspective of what it takes to be considered "wealthy," according to 2021's Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Survey. A Bay Area resident now needs an average net worth of $3.8 million this year to be considered "wealthy," compared to $4.5 million in 2020.

The net worth it takes to be "financially happy" also came down in 2021, with an average of $1.8 million as opposed to $2.1 million in 2020. What it takes to be "financially comfortable" also declined, settling at $1.3 million, down from $1.5 million in 2020.

As vaccination rates climb and restrictions loosen, 46% of Bay Area locals look to get back to living the way they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, and 23% plan to splurge to make up for lost time, according to the survey. Residents dream most about traveling (53%) and socializing (36%), with many planning to splurge by "jetting off on a vacation" (31%), "dining out at a fancy restaurant" (20%) or "hosting a party" (14%).

More than two-thirds (67%) of those surveyed said they were savers in 2020, as opposed to spenders. And they want to stick to that new habit — 82% plan to be bigger savers than spenders in the year ahead.

But, the pandemic was financially stressful on many Americans, with 56% of Bay Area residents saying they were financially impacted over the past year. Thirty-two percent said the economic environment strained their finances, while 30% faced a salary cut or reduced hours and 22% were laid off or furloughed.

The data was collected from Feb. 2 — Feb. 19, 2021 and sampled 750 Bay Area residents aged 21 to 75, living in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Solano counties.