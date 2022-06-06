Here’s how much rain fell during the weekend storm in Sonoma County

A spring storm that arrived in the North Bay over the weekend brought a break in the warm weather and delivered nearly 2 inches of rain in parts of Sonoma County.

The county’s highest rainfall total for the weekend was recorded on a ridge west of Occidental, where a rain gauge measured 1.98 inches, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Downtown Santa Rosa got 0.61 inches of rain, which beat the city’s average of 0.27 inches for June.

The storm brought Santa Rosa’s rainfall total to 26.13 inches for the water year, which began Oct. 1. That’s 78% of the normal 33.35 inches, according to the weather service.

The bulk of Santa Rosa’s rain came early in the wet season. Since Jan. 1, the city has recorded 4.72 inches of precipitation, which is 22% of normal.

Here is a sample of weekend rain totals from around the county:

Cazadero: 1.16 inches

Sebastopol: 1.01 inches

Rohnert Park: 0.8 inches

Windsor: 0.73 inches

Cloverdale: 0.5 inches

Boyes Hot Springs: 0.43 inches

Petaluma: 0.39 inches

Guerneville: 0.28 inches

Warm weather is expected throughout the workweek, and there is no more rain in the forecast for Sonoma County, according to the weather service.

High temperatures are set to reach into the 80s and 90s for inland parts of Sonoma County this week, with coastal temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s, forecasters said.

Morning clouds and coastal drizzle today, then mostly sunny and warmer this week. Far inland areas will be downright hot on Thursday into Friday with highs well into the 90s. #cawx pic.twitter.com/GKR6Fsf5Hv — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 6, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.