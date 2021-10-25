Santa Rosa shatters all-time record for one-day rainfall

As the wind and rain subsided Monday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed that a record amount of precipitation fell on Santa Rosa on Sunday.

The final tally for the city was 7.83 inches rainfall, easily more than the previous record of 5.66 inches set on Feb. 26, 2019, National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller said Monday. Sunday’s rain was far more than the old record for Oct. 24, which was 4.67 inches in 1962.

Scattered showers are expected to pass through the North Bay throughout Monday, but the strongest rains have moved down over Santa Cruz and Monterey, according to the weather service.

“As far as the heavy, heavy rainfall goes, we’re out of the woods on that one,” said weather service meteorologist Brayden Murdoch.

The rain gauge at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport recorded 7.29 inches of rain over the last 48 hours. Petaluma experienced about 5.64 inches

The Venado rain gauge, as usual, logged the most rainfall, recording 14.26 inches of precipitation during that same period, Murdoch said.

Wind gust speeds in Sonoma County peaked in the high 50s and 60s, Miller said. A 65 mph gust was logged west of Cloverdale, and 57 mph at Coleman Valley Road.

Mount St. Helena logged a 70 mph gust.

A high surf warning remains in place down the whole Bay Area coast. The storm has prompted a long period swell, meteorologists said, which will continue to cause large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet through Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The Monterey office expected to look at historic rainfall later in the day, Murdoch said, to see how the rainfall from the weekend stacks up against years past.