Here's how much snow the California storm dumped on the Sierra Nevada on Monday

Monday's atmospheric river storm brought heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Here's how much snow accumulated at various points and elevations across the Sierra range, according to the National Weather Service, between 4 a.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

More than 2 feet fell in many areas above 6,500 feet.

Snow totals in Sierra Nevada mountains

Central Sierra (Lake Tahoe area)

Forni Ridge (elevation 7,600 feet): 32 inches

Burnside Lake (8,139 feet): 30 inches

Hagans Meadow (8,000 feet): 27 inches

Heavenly Valley (8,850 feet): 26 inches

Ebbetts Pass (8,700 feet): 26 inches

Echo Peak (7,800 feet): 25 inches

Tahoe City (6,750 feet): 25 inches

Truckee (6,500 feet): 23 inches

Carson Pass (8,500 feet): 17 inches

Northern Sierra / Shasta

Independence Creek (6,500 feet): 22 inches

Adin Mountain (6,200 feet): 14 inches

Stouts Meadow (5,400 feet): 14 inches

Cedar Pass (7,100 feet): 1 foot

Southern Sierra

Tuolumne Meadows (8,600 feet): 38 inches

Gem Pass (10,750 feet): 34 inches

Paradise Meadow (7,667 feet): 33 inches

Crabtree Meadow (10,700 feet): 29 inches

Mammoth Lakes (7,500 feet): 29 inches

Chilkoot Meadow (7,150 feet): 27 inches

Huntington Lake (7,000 feet): 18 inches

Tamarack Summit (7,600 feet): 13 inches

How low did the snow get?

The weather service reported snow flurries Tuesday morning in Placerville and Diamond Springs.

Snow fell as low as 1,500 feet in the foothills, the weather service said, though there was little to no accumulation.

Forecasters predict that snow levels could fall even lower during Wednesday and Thursday's storm, down to 1,000 to 2,000 feet. The lowest snow in that storm is expected around Shasta County.

Snowpack growing healthier

Monday's storm helped bring Sierra Nevada snowpack much closer to normal mid-December levels, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Statewide, the average snow water in the Sierra range jumped to 5.1 inches as of Tuesday morning, which is 76% of normal for this time of year, up from 1.2 inches (19% of normal) last Friday.

Northern Sierra: 4.9 inches (71% of normal, up from 9% of normal before the storm)

Central Sierra: 5.8 inches (77% of normal, up from 22%)

Southern Sierra: 4.2 inches (76% of normal, up from 27%)