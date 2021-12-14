Here's how much snow the California storm dumped on the Sierra Nevada on Monday
Monday's atmospheric river storm brought heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Here's how much snow accumulated at various points and elevations across the Sierra range, according to the National Weather Service, between 4 a.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
More than 2 feet fell in many areas above 6,500 feet.
Snow totals in Sierra Nevada mountains
Central Sierra (Lake Tahoe area)
Forni Ridge (elevation 7,600 feet): 32 inches
Burnside Lake (8,139 feet): 30 inches
Hagans Meadow (8,000 feet): 27 inches
Heavenly Valley (8,850 feet): 26 inches
Ebbetts Pass (8,700 feet): 26 inches
Echo Peak (7,800 feet): 25 inches
Tahoe City (6,750 feet): 25 inches
Truckee (6,500 feet): 23 inches
Carson Pass (8,500 feet): 17 inches
Northern Sierra / Shasta
Independence Creek (6,500 feet): 22 inches
Adin Mountain (6,200 feet): 14 inches
Stouts Meadow (5,400 feet): 14 inches
Cedar Pass (7,100 feet): 1 foot
Southern Sierra
Tuolumne Meadows (8,600 feet): 38 inches
Gem Pass (10,750 feet): 34 inches
Paradise Meadow (7,667 feet): 33 inches
Crabtree Meadow (10,700 feet): 29 inches
Mammoth Lakes (7,500 feet): 29 inches
Chilkoot Meadow (7,150 feet): 27 inches
Huntington Lake (7,000 feet): 18 inches
Tamarack Summit (7,600 feet): 13 inches
How low did the snow get?
The weather service reported snow flurries Tuesday morning in Placerville and Diamond Springs.
Snow fell as low as 1,500 feet in the foothills, the weather service said, though there was little to no accumulation.
Forecasters predict that snow levels could fall even lower during Wednesday and Thursday's storm, down to 1,000 to 2,000 feet. The lowest snow in that storm is expected around Shasta County.
Snowpack growing healthier
Monday's storm helped bring Sierra Nevada snowpack much closer to normal mid-December levels, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
Statewide, the average snow water in the Sierra range jumped to 5.1 inches as of Tuesday morning, which is 76% of normal for this time of year, up from 1.2 inches (19% of normal) last Friday.
Northern Sierra: 4.9 inches (71% of normal, up from 9% of normal before the storm)
Central Sierra: 5.8 inches (77% of normal, up from 22%)
Southern Sierra: 4.2 inches (76% of normal, up from 27%)
