Here’s how much Sonoma County residents are social distancing, according to Google data

Sonoma County residents are spending slightly more time at home and significantly less time commuting to transit stations, retail and recreation, and parks since January and February 2020 before stay-at-home orders took effect, according to data compiled by Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report.

The mobility report compares the frequency and amount of time spent visiting common places from Jan. 13 to March 14, 2021 to baseline data from Jan. 3 to Feb. 6 2020, before most shelter-in-place orders were implemented. Google uses data from its location services, such as Google Maps, to analyze how social distancing guidelines are being followed worldwide.

Sonoma County residents are spending about 7% more time at home than they did before the pandemic began. They’re spending about 18% less time commuting to work, and grocery stores and pharmacies.

Residents are traveling to retail and recreation spots about 27% less and parks 33% less. Transit has been affected the most, with residents commuting to transit stations 57% less.

For its COVID-19 Community Mobility Report, Google has collected data from users who use its location services to determine how people across the globe are responding to social distancing guidelines. Here is data from the report on Sonoma County from Feb. 16 to March 29, 2020. (COVID-19 Community Mobility Report/Google)

But the amount of time people spend at home has decreased from March 2020 to March 2021. According to data from Feb. 16 to March 29, 2020, residents were spending 15% more time in their homes, which is an 8% decrease from the current data.

People currently are commuting to work more than they did in March 2020, too. When shelter-in-place began last year, people were commuting to work 41% less than they did before the pandemic. Now, the most recent data shows people are commuting to work 18% less.

During that same time frame, people in Sonoma County took trips to grocery stores and pharmacies 22% less, retail and recreation 53% less, transit stations 54% less and parks 58% less.

To see data from counties across California, go here.