Here’s how to avoid scammers when donating money to help Ukraine

On Monday , in an ongoing California Department of Justice lawsuit alleging gas price manipulation by gas trading firms SK Energy Americas and Vitol, the First District Court of Appeal rejected SK Energy’s bid to be dismissed from the case.

Shortly after last week’s column on predatory gas pricing , Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to California oil refiners warning against market manipulation. “Too often, market disruptions like what we are experiencing right now create opportunities for market manipulation,” it reads. “My office is actively monitoring the market dynamics concerning gasoline supply, demand, prices, profit margins, and the impact of these on consumers and the California economy.”

With no end in sight to the war in Ukraine, many of us want to help, but it’s hard to no where to start, and sad to say, in many cases, scammers are at the ready to take advantage.

“I think there’s a real desire from many in our community to try to give aid to the Ukrainian refugee situation, but we need some guidance as to how to help,” a reader recently wrote in. “If you find it, we’ll contribute!”

As I mentioned in a recent consumer protection column, fraudulent charities pop up in times of crisis, and the Ukrainian conflict is no exception. (You can report scam charities to the Attorney General’s office at oag.ca.gov/charities/complaints.)

Setting scams aside, it can be overwhelming to choose from the many traditional international aid outfits and the increasing creative social media-enabled initiatives.

But we’re here to help. Here are some tips for navigating how and where to direct your support to Ukrainians in need.

In general, it’s easier to vet larger, more established organizations. That doesn’t mean you should avoid smaller, newer or grassroots efforts. In fact, these can be just as, if not more, effective at delivering aid and may be in more need of funds. However, you should take extra steps, like looking for details on how funds are used. (Reconsider if there’s little information in the way of transparency.)

When assessing a charitable campaign, evaluate whether the organization has direct access to Ukraine or the surrounding areas and experience providing aid. With crowdfunding campaigns, make sure to look into who’s behind the effort.

It’s good to check charitable organizations’ registration status. You can also see how they’re rated by charity watchdog groups like the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, CharityWatch or Charity Navigator. (They’ve even published lists of safe and top-rated charities providing aid in Ukraine.)

As recommended by Federal Trade Commission, Googling the name of a group or campaign with the word “scam” or “legit,” is a remarkably simple yet effective way to vet lesser known operations. Be careful of dummy sites, too, by verifying that links that really lead to the legitimate charity’s website URL.

Aid efforts to support

Here are a few Ukraine aid options that we’ve checked out for you:

CARE (www.care.org), an international aid organization that’s been around since the end of World War II, is fundraising for its Ukraine Crisis Fund which provides hygiene kits, food, water, psychological support and direct money assistance, especially for families, elderly Ukrainians and women and girls. (CARE says 90 percent of its expenses goes to program services.)

Mercy Corps (www.mercycorps.org) is a global nongovernmental humanitarian organization that helped over 200,000 people in Ukraine after the 2014 conflict. You can donate to the organization’s current effort to support local aid organizations in Ukraine, Romania and Poland.

United Way (www.unitedway.org), an international network of local fundraising nonprofits focused on community-led solutions, has a United for Ukraine Fund with options to donate to the global fund or directly to the organization’s local partners. The money goes toward providing displaced Ukrainians with transportation, shelter, child care supplies and other food and medicine.

World Central Kitchen (www.wck.org), José Andrés’ nonprofit that provides meals during humanitarian and climate emergencies, started out by serving hot food to Ukrainian refugees crossing the Polish border. The operation has now expanded to serve over 1 million meals in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary. The organization, which has been active in Sonoma County and surrounding areas during wildfires, is taking donations for its efforts.

Razom, a nonprofit launched in 2014 to secure and further democratic freedom in Ukraine, is leveraging its emergency response project to distribute tactical medical supplies. (The organization estimates it’s currently sending more than 70 pallets of supplies to Ukraine per week.) Razom also provides frequent updates on its Facebook page. You can donate at www.razomforukraine.org/donate.

CORE (www.coreresponse.org), which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort, is on the ground in Poland focused on getting hygiene kits and cash assistance to refugees. The website’s fundraising page lists some of the ways donations are used. $25 provides a family of four with a 3-day supply of items like toothbrushes, thermal blankets and soap, for example.

Nonwhite refugees from Ukraine have reportedly been facing racial discrimination and attacks as they flee. In response, three women started Black Women for Black Lives (www.blackwomenforblacklives.org), an organization to coordinate aid for Black people in the crisis. You can donate to the group’s GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/f/Support-Black-people-fleeing-Ukraine) and sign their petition to rescue Black people stranded in occupied Kherson, Ukraine.

Supporting free press in Ukraine is an especially urgent task in the face of widespread disinformation campaigns. A coalition of media development organizations is partnering with a growing list of Ukrainian news outlets to help them relocate and set up offices to continue their operations in neighboring countries. You can donate to the GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/f/keep-ukraines-media-going) which also links to other options for supporting media in Ukraine.

“In Your Corner” is a new column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.