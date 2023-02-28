Here’s how to get your tax return as quickly as possible in California — and where to track it

Tax refunds started going out at the beginning of February, and if you haven’t already filed, you can still get yours soon.

More than 18 million tax returns have been received by the Internal Revenue Service and nearly 8 million refunds were sent out so far.

According to the IRS, the best and fastest way to get your refund is via direct deposit into your bank account.

“Eight out of ten taxpayers get their refunds by using direct deposit,” the agency stated on its website. “It is simple, safe and secure.”

It added that with an electronic deposit, your refund won’t get lost, stolen and destroyed.

How long does a direct deposit take?

You can expect your federal return in less than a month.

The agency stated that nine out of 10 refunds are sent out in less than 21 days, but it may take longer depending on whether your return needs further assessment.

Its the same for state returns — about three weeks for e-file. It can take three months, according to the California Franchise Tax Board, if you file paper.

How to track your return?

You can get daily updates on your federal tax refund by checking the IRS online tool. It’s updated once a day, overnight.

All you need is your Social Security or taxpayer ID number, filing status and refund amount.

The California tax board also has an online tool. Have your SSN, address and refund amount handy.

Important deadlines

Most taxpayers in the United States should file their returns by April 18.

There is an automatic extension for filing until Oct. 16, but you’ll still need to pay your taxes by the original deadline, April 18, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

Some counties in California have extended deadlines due to storms in January.

For most of the state, including Sacramento, Placer and Yolo counties, taxpayers have until May 15 to file their taxes.