Here’s how to help people impacted by the Glass fire

For the second time in six weeks, large wildfires have ripped through Sonoma and Napa counties, destroying homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. Here are some ways to help those displaced by the latest big blaze:

Where to give: money, supplies and more

Redwood Credit Union has opened a 2020 fire relief fund to assist fire survivors who lost their homes in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Lake counties. Tax-deductible donations will be distributed through nonprofits or given directly to those in need. More information can be found at www.rcucommunityfund.org.

Redwood Empire Food Bank is providing food to displaced Sonoma County residents. The nonprofit accepts donations in two ways. Money can be given online. Food can be brought to the Redwood Empire Food Bank at 3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa (the site is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). Find a list of other drop-off locations online. Nonperishable, high-protein items such as canned tuna, peanut butter, cereal and canned soups are always in high demand.

Sonoma Family Meal is also providing food assistance to Glass fire evacuees. Donations to the nonprofit can be made at its website. Disclosure: Press Democrat food writer Heather Irwin is the volunteer executive director of SFM.

The Ceres Project, which provides nutrition services in Sonoma and Marin counties, is also accepting donations amid an increased demand during evacuations.

Direct Relief provides medical supplies and equipment, including N95 respirators, to both fire crews and local residents. Its materials are distributed by way of local health centers and county emergency operators. Spokesman Tony Morain said staff were preparing supplies to drive to Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon. Contributions to the nonprofit’s wildfire relief fund help fund those supply runs.

The California Community Foundation, which has set up funds for wildfire survivors since 2003, has already added the Glass fire to its list of 2020 incidents. The foundation focuses on mid- and long-term recovery efforts, so this isn’t a resource that will provide for evacuees’ immediate needs.

The Red Cross is assisting Sonoma County with providing emergency shelter for evacuees. You can donate online.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa is accepting donations which will provide immediate relief to survivors in the form of gift cards, emergency food and other resources. The organization has been providing local disaster recovery since 2015, including disaster preparedness workshops, weekly food distributions and more. Visit its website to learn more.

Where to serve

Food distribution requires many hands. Redwood Empire Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help distribute food, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

The Ceres Project is also looking for volunteers to help with its services.

The Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership is seeking about 80 volunteers to distribute food to evacuees in Napa and Sonoma County.

Do you know of additional volunteer or donation opportunities not listed here?

