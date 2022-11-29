Here’s how you can sustainably cut your own Christmas tree this year

Head out into the woods and cut your own Christmas tree the old-fashioned way this holiday season at the Mendocino National Forest.

It’s cheaper than buying a tree at the store and a great way to make memories and keep traditions alive.

Personal-use Christmas tree cutting permits are required and limited to one per household, but you can purchase permission to cut up to three trees.

This year, it costs $10 per tree, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

The number of permits available is limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

They can be purchased online at recreation.gov, as well as in person at various locations and through mail orders. For more information on permit purchasing options, go to bit.ly/3VgEh7h.

Once you purchase the permit, you will need to download, print and bring it with you on your excursion. Make sure it is visible on your car dashboard, the website suggests.

There is also a map you will need, which outlines sections of the forest where you can cut down trees. See the map at bit.ly/3EO65sI.

To protect wildlife habitats, the permit does not allow cutting on “any private lands, Wilderness areas, or in late successional reserve areas,“ the website states.

Also, keep in mind that Sudden Oak Death federal and state quarantines are currently in effect for Lake and Mendocino counties.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, any tree cut in Mendocino County can only be transported within other quarantined counties, which includes Alameda, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Marin, San Francisco, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma.

Here are some tips to keep you safe while on your holiday adventure:

1. Check the weather forecast.

2. Bring warm clothes, water, emergency food, tire chains, shovel, a saw or axe to cut your tree, and a tarp and rope to bring it home.

3. Make sure you have a full tank of gas when you leave.

4. Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to be back.

5. Keep vehicles on designated roads.

6. If there are puddles in the road or mud flying off your tires, consider pulling over and taking a hike to look for a tree, or find a different area to explore.

Intern Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.