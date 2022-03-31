Here’s what Guerneville looked like over 100 years ago

Along the Russian River and surrounded by redwoods, Guerneville began as a logging town in the 1850s.

Pomo Indians were the original inhabitants of the Guerneville area, and called the area “ceola” for the shade provided by large redwood trees.

A portion of Guerneville’s shade was lost during its years of logging. In 1878, the Petaluma Weekly Argus interviewed a bookkeeper at Heald & Guerne’s sawmill, which locals called “the big mill.” There were three mills in Guerneville at the time.

The railroad took “16 to 18 car loads of lumber per day” out of Guerneville, and Heald & Guerne employed about 45 men, according to the interview. The sawmill ceased operations in 1901.

Guerneville was a smaller town in the 1870s with a population of about 400 people. It had “two hotels, four saloons, two stores, one livery stable, one chuch, one school-house, one shoe shop, and one butcher shop,” according to the 1878 report.

Guerneville social news and town updates were regularly printed in Sonoma County newspapers. A 1910 report in the Santa Rosa Republican noted the beginning of electricity in Guerneville.

“The electric lights are installed in a number of business houses and some of the homes in Guerneville, which makes a marked improvement in the town. We hope in the near future to have street lights,” the report said.

With the popularity of the railroad until about the 1930s, Guerneville became a popular vacation spot with packed resorts along the Russian River.

A picnic celebration in Guerneville in June 1876 attracted an estimated 1,500 visitors, including hundreds of people, “old and young,” who took the railroad into town on a sunny summer day, according to an 1876 Petaluma Weekly Argus account.

“Our redwood forests are among the most valuable of the vast and varied resources of our county, and what we saw and heard during the excursion has confirmed the opinion we have ever held, that ours is in natural resources the richest and best county in the State,” the 1876 report said.

See gallery above for photos of Guerneville from over a century ago.