Here’s what Santa Rosa’s police chief says about local gang violence — and how to stop it

Press Democrat staff writer Madison Smalstig spent nearly two hours Tuesday with Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan for a deeper conversation regarding local gang activity, his proposal to curb violent crimes and why he believes restarting his department’s Gang Crimes Team would not be a step back from community policing.

The Gang Crimes Team is back at the forefront of discussion after two teens were shot and killed in separate acts of gang violence in a recent eight-day span in Santa Rosa.

Here are some of the highlights from the interview, which you can read in full here.

Why does Cregan want the team back?

Seven arrests have been made in relation to these two killings and five of them were kids. The two youngest were 14 years old.

Increases in illegal firearms and the younger population joining in gang activty.

He was both a detective and sergeant on the former Gang Crimes Team. It was “the most rewarding and enjoyable part of my career” because he felt like he was “making a meaningful difference.”

It would allow for detectives to register as expert witnesses, supporting cases against defendants in court.

What the team will do? Cregan has identified four missions for the team: enforcement, prevention, intervention and community education.

Enforcement: This will include making arrests, conducting parole and probation searches and dung proactive gang operations.

Prevention and intervention: In this goal, the team will work with local organizations on effective ways to curb people from joining gangs and helps them safely leave. This relies heavily on community partnerships.

Community education: The team will also talk to parent groups, to school teachers and other nonprofits to be able to help them, such as during the seven-week youth interaction program Gang Resistance Education and Training.

Will this be a step back from community policing? Cregan doesn’t believe so.

“The most important thing to understand is the realities of combating gang crimes is you have to have an enforcement element. But you can have a gang enforcement team while still treating people with respect and dignity.”

Maintaining respect will depend heavily on engagement with the community and organizations and realizing that enforcement is not the only solution, Cregan said.

What are the team’s primary goals?

The main goals are to reduce homicides and violent crime.

Cregan has not set a quota for arrests or warrants served.

When will the team go into effect? Cregan plans to have the team of four detectives and one sergeant put together by the end of the year.

