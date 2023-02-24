Here’s what this weekend’s weather will look like across Sonoma County

Sonoma County will start to warm up Saturday and Sunday, when daytime temperatures are expected in the mid-50s with overnight lows in the mid-30s, before another storm moves in early next week.

Here’s what’s in the forecast:

Saturday

• A freeze warning is in effect from midnight Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The North Bay’s interior valleys will reach temperatures as low as 28 degrees overnight.

• In Santa Rosa, patchy dense fog will roll in before 11 a.m., with scattered frost between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

• It will be partly sunny along the Highway 101 corridor and along the Sonoma Coast around Bodega Bay, with a high expected near 54 degrees in Santa Rosa and calm winds.

Saturday night

• Lows will hover around 36 degrees with calm winds and cloudy skies in Santa Rosa.

Sunday

• Showers are expected across much of Sonoma County, beginning after 5 a.m. along the coast, with rainfall up to 1/4 of an inch possible. The high will be near 53 degrees in Santa Rosa and 51 degrees in Bodega Bay, according to the weather service.

• Winds could gust up to 20 mph during the afternoon in Santa Rosa.

Sunday night

• More showers are likely across the county after 5 p.m. and the low will dip to 34 degrees in Santa Rosa and 32 degrees in Healdsburg.

Monday

• Showers will continue with a chillier average daytime high of 48 degrees in the county.

Monday night

• Increasing chance for showers, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 34 degrees in Santa Rosa.