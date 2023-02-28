A warming trend will begin Wednesday across Sonoma County before another storm system moves in for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what’s in the forecast for Sonoma County:

Tuesday

• Showers mainly before 4 p.m. High near 50. West wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

• New precipitation amounts between 1/10 and ¼ of an inch is possible.

Tuesday night

• A 40% chance of showers before 10 p.m., otherwise partly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.

• Winds will be 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

• New precipitation amounts of less than a 1/10 of an inch possible.

Wednesday

• Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. North-northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday night

• Widespread frost, mainly after 3 a.m., otherwise partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.

Thursday

• Widespread frost before 8 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and light winds around 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday night

• Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.

Friday

• Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Friday night

• Mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.

Saturday

• Showers likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees.

Saturday night

• Showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

Sunday

• Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Sunday night

• A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.